All the events at Cadw sites across Wales this Easter

Cadw has published its programme of activities taking place at historic sites across Wales this Easter.

Whether you’re looking for family‑friendly fun, hands‑on history, or simply just a scenic day out, this year’s Easter events lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Chief Executive of Cadw, Kate Roberts said: “The Easter break is a brilliant opportunity for families to explore the remarkable history that surrounds them. We’ve designed a varied and engaging calendar of events that encourages visitors to get outdoors, connect with Welsh heritage, and enjoy meaningful time together.

“Children go free with any adult membership, offering fantastic value for families planning multiple days out. Cadw members enjoy unlimited access to 132 historic places across Wales throughout the year, along with exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever to discover more of our nation’s past.”

Here is a sneak peek at what visitors can look forward to across Wales this Easter:

West Wales

Juggling Jim, Kidwelly Castle

Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th March, 11:00-16:00

Join Juggling Jim for a day of hands‑on fun at Kidwelly Castle. Take part in Knight School from 11am–1pm, to complete three light‑hearted challenges. Or try circus skills like juggling, diabolo and plate spinning from 1.30pm–4pm, for the opportunity to try something new.

Kidwelly Easter Quiz, Kidwelly Castle

Monday 30th March to Sunday 5th April, 09:30-17:00

Explore Kidwelly Castle in a whole new way this Easter with a fun family quiz trail. Search the castle grounds to find hidden Easter characters, then unscramble the secret word they reveal. Hand in your completed trail at the gift shop to celebrate your castle‑cracking skills and claim a special prize.

South Wales

Easter Fun, Caerphilly Castle

Monday 30th March to Monday 6th April, 11:00-15:00

Enjoy a hare‑raising mix of family activities at Caerphilly Castle, with eight days of dragon‑egg trails to explore. A face painter will be on site from 3–6 April, along with crafts and a storyteller offering plenty to see and do throughout the school holidays. Book online in advance to secure your spot.

Medieval Easter Tournament, Raglan Castle

Saturday 4th to Monday 6th April, 10:00-16:00

Join the knights and squires of Raglan Castle for a lively Medieval Easter Tournament, complete with sword, spear and axe displays that bring 13th‑century combat to life. Explore the medieval encampment, enjoy Juggling Jim’s impressive skills, and soak up the atmosphere of this family‑friendly weekend.

Easter Codebreaker, Chepstow Castle

Saturday 28th March to Monday 6th April, 10:00-16:00

Put your puzzle-solving skills to the test at Chepstow Castle, where the mischievous Lord of the fortress has locked away his precious Easter eggs. Explore the castle’s towers, walls and hidden corners in search of clues that will crack the code, open the lock and be rewarded with a chocolatey treat.

Easter Fun, Castell Coch

Monday 30th March to Monday 6th April, 11:00-15:00

Hop into Easter at Castell Coch with a day of family fun in this magical, fairy-tale castle setting. Follow the spring scavenger-themed trail through the grounds, with extra activities across the bank holiday including a face painter from 3-6 April and a storyteller on 4-5 April. Booking online in advance is recommended.

Duck Trail, Caerleon Roman Baths

Saturday 28th March to Sunday 12th April, 10:00-16:00

Dive into Easter fun at the Caerleon Roman Baths with a playful family trail. Young explorers are invited to find hidden ducks around the ancient pools, uncovering fascinating snippets about Roman luxury along the way. Complete the trail to win a small treat to take home.

Falconry at the Abbey, Tintern Abbey

Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April, 10:00-16:00

Watch a captivating falconry display as majestic birds of prey take to the skies above the iconic ruins of Tintern Abbey. Learn how the Tudors trained and used these birds, why falconry became the sport of choice, and how different species live and hunt.

Arming the Knight, Chepstow Castle

Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th March, 10:00-16:00

Step back into the 14th century and meet Chepstow Castle’s very own knight as he gets ready for a mighty journey with Edward III’s army to France. Watch him suit up, discover the weapons he carries, and hear lively tales about battles, bravery and life in medieval Chepstow. Sessions will take place daily at 11:00, 12:00, 13:30 and 14:30.

Additional events in south Wales include:

Easter Make and Take, Chepstow Castle – Wednesday 1st and Wednesday 8th April

Medieval Falconry, Chepstow Castle – Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April

Chainmail Workshops, Chepstow Castle – Saturday 11th April

Bunny Trails, Blaenafon Ironworks – Friday 3rd to Monday 6th April

The Pilgrimage, Tintern Abbey – Friday 3rd to Monday 6th April

Art in the Amphitheatre, Caerleon Roman Baths – Saturday 11th April

Mid Wales

Tretower’s Easter Fun, Tretower Court and Castle

Saturday 4th to Monday 6th April, 10:00-16:30

Rhys Rabbit has scattered his Easter eggs around Tretower Court and Castle and can’t remember where he left them. Follow his trail through the court and castle, uncovering clues along the way to help piece together the hiding places. Those who complete the quest will receive a small treat on their return.

North Wales

Medieval Easter Eggstravaganza, Beaumaris Castle

Friday 3rd to Monday 6th April, 10:00-17:00

Beaumaris Castle’s Easter Eggstravaganza returns for a lively medieval‑themed weekend, filled with living history, a bustling camp, and immersive activities. Try your hand at circus workshops, learn new tricks, and enjoy performances from the castle jester as he amazes crowds with his daring stunts and playful antics. Easter Egg Hunts take place on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th.

Easter Eggstravaganza, Denbigh Castle

Sunday 4th and Sunday 5th April, 10:00-16:00

Celebrate Easter at Denbigh Castle with medieval displays from the Prince’s Retinue and a special Sunday falconry show from SMJ Falconry. With Easter crafts and a family trail to enjoy too, there’s plenty to keep visitors exploring throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Bunny Tail Trail, Castell Caernarfon

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April, 10:00-16:00

The Bunny Tail Trail will be hopping into Castell Caernarfon this Easter, inviting families to explore one of Wales’s most striking medieval fortresses in a fun new way. Visitors will weave through its towering walls and spacious courtyards as they search for hidden clues scattered around the castle.

Easter Egg Hunt, Plas Mawr

Sunday 5th April, 10:00-16:00

Plas Mawr will be welcoming families on Easter Sunday for a lively egg hunt through its beautifully preserved Elizabethan rooms. Explore the house to track down the missing eggs and solve the final puzzle. There will also be seasonal activities on offer throughout the day.

Easter Egg Hunt, Castell Cricieth

Sunday 5th April, 11:00-15:00

Enjoy Castell Cricieth and its stunning views over Cardigan Bay while taking part in a colourful Easter Egg Hunt this Easter Sunday. Numbered and brightly coloured eggs will be hidden throughout the castle for families to find as they wander the ancient ruins.

Additional events in north Wales include:

Castell Caernarfon Tours, Castell Caernarfon – Thursday 2nd, 16th and 30th April

Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers, Castell Caernarfon – Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April

Knight’s Quest, Castell Conwy – Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April

An Enchanting Musical Hour, Plas Mawr – Thursday 2nd and Saturday 4th April

Meet the Household, Plas Mawr – Saturday 11th April

For more information about the events taking place over the school holidays, visit Cadw’s official website here.