All the events taking place at Cadw sites over the school summer holiday
Cadw has unveiled a packed programme of family-friendly events set to take place in castles, abbeys, and ancient landmarks across Wales this summer.
Throughout July and August, visitors are invited to take part in immersive historical experiences, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities – all designed to vividly bring Welsh history to life.
In addition to Cadw’s summer events, Wales’ largest castle, Caerphilly Castle, will reopen to the public on Saturday 19 July.
It follows two years of extensive conservation and refurbishment.
Visitors can look forward to exploring newly enhanced areas, including the great hall, watergate, wildflower garden, and the inner east gatehouse.
History
Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “Our summer events are all about making history fun and engaging for families.
“From meeting medieval characters and witnessing dramatic falconry displays to discovering the secrets of ancient ruins and enjoying fairytale picnics, there’s something to capture every imagination.
“Plus, with free entry for children under adult memberships, it’s a fantastic way to experience Wales’ heritage together.”
With over 60 events scheduled over the school holidays, some of the standout moments from this summer’s programme include:
South Wales
A Blast from the Past! Family Fun Weekend – Blaenafon Ironworks.
Sat 26 Jul 2025 & Sun 27 Jul 2025, 10:30 – 16:30.
Step back in time for a weekend of family fun at Blaenafon Ironworks. Enjoy traditional entertainment for all the family, including Punch and Judy shows, juggling and other activities from a bygone era.
Raglan Castle Odyssey – Raglan Castle
Sun 24 & Mon 25 Aug, 11:00 – 16:30
Embark on a medieval adventure at Raglan Castle. Explore the castle’s rich history through live demonstrations, and immersive experiences perfect for curious minds.
The Greatest Knight – Tintern Abbey.
Sat 23 Aug to Mon 25 Aug, 10:30 – 17:00.
Meet the legendary knight and uncover the chivalric world of medieval Wales. With thrilling displays, knightly tales, and family-friendly activities, Tintern Abbey will become a stage for heroic history
The ‘Let’s Discover…’ Series – Chepstow Castle.
Various dates
Tie in a day out to Chepstow Castle during one of the themed ‘discovery’ days to explore the wonders of the past, including chainmail, medieval weapons and warfare, printed word, herbs & heritage, and willow. Each day offers a new hands-on journey into their historic uses.
North Wales
Fairy Tale Picnic – Denbigh Castle.
Sat 19 Jul 2025, 10:00 – 16:00.
Pack a picnic for Denbigh Castle’s annual Fairy Tale Picnic – a magical day of music, stories, and imagination. Dress in your finest fairy tale costume, pack your favourite treats, and don’t forget a cozy blanket to settle in for the fun.
Medieval Festival – Beaumaris Castle.
Sat 23 Aug to Mon 25 Aug 2025, 10:00 – 17:00.
Step into the sights, sounds, and stories of medieval Wales at Beaumaris Castle. For three full days, the castle will be alive with knights, lords and ladies, jesters, musicians, and craftspeople, all bringing the 13th century to your doorstep.
Medieval Merriment – Castell Caernarfon.
Sat 26 Jul 2025 & Sun 27 Jul 2025, 11:00 – 16:00.
Spend the weekend at the mighty Castell Caernarfon, and discover a world of medieval marvels as the castle comes alive with the sights and sounds of the Middle Ages. Watch knights train for battle and discover the skills and stories that shaped medieval life in Wales.
Conwy Jester Days – Castell Conwy.
Every Wednesday between 23rd July & 27th August, 10:00 – 16:00.
Spend a whimsical Wednesday at Castell Conwy for entertainment by Conwy’s longest-serving jester, Erwyd le Fol, for a day packed with medieval mischief, juggling, and comedy that will delight visitors of all ages.
Tales of Wales – Castell Cricieth.
Thu 24 Jul 2025, 10:30 – 16:00.
Step into the world of ancient Welsh legends at Castell Cricieth, where stories older than the castle itself come to life. Gather round and let your imagination soar as our storyteller shares the myths and folklore that shaped Wales. Told in Welsh and English, these timeless tales are perfect for all listeners.
Dragon Days – Castell Harlech.
Wed 30 Jul & Thu 31 Jul 2025, 11:00 – 16:00.
Meet the mighty dragon guardian of Castell Harlech and uncover the legends that surround this fire-breathing protector. Enjoy hands-on crafting activities, encounter mythical characters, and be amazed by magical moments throughout the day.
West Wales
HMS Wales Reenactment Society – Kidwelly Castle.
Sat 23 Aug to Mon 25 Aug 2025, 11:00 – 16:00.
Step aboard the age of sail with the HMS Wales Reenactment Society and discover life in the Royal Navy during Admiral Nelson’s era. From shipboard roles to landing party drills, explore authentic naval equipment, demonstrations, and the daily duties of a ship’s company brought to life at Kidwelly Castle by expert reenactors.
Living History Weekend – Laugharne Castle.
Sat 26 & Sun 27 Jul, 11:00 – 16:00.
Travel back in time at Laugharne Castle for a weekend of hands-on history. Discover what life was like in a medieval village, watch live Civil War weaponry in action and dig into the past with a mock archaeological excavation.
Queen Victoria Afternoon Tea Experience – Laugharne Castle.
Sat 2 & Sun 3 Aug, 11:00 – 16:00.
Witness a taste of Victorian elegance at Laugharne Castle by watching the Queen Victoria Afternoon Tea Experience. Delight in period costumes and a regal atmosphere as you step back into the refined world of 19th-century Britain. A charming and unique way to spend a summer afternoon.
Mid Wales
Planetarium, various dates.
Travel through time and space with Cadw’s Planetarium experience. Step inside the inflatable dome and be transported to the stars in a fully immersive, 360° cinematic journey through the cosmos. This awe-inspiring experience explores the wonders of the night sky, Welsh mythology, and the science of space.
Sat 19 Jul - Sun 31 Aug 2025, 10:00 – 16:00.
Follow the family-friendly trail through the gardens and grounds, solving clues and uncovering hidden secrets along the way. A fun and interactive way to discover the stories of Tretower’s bugs and insects. Pick up your trail sheet on arrival and see if you can complete the challenge!
Sat 2 & Sun 3 Aug, 10:30 – 16:30.
Witness thrilling displays of knightly combat, explore the living history encampment, and meet characters from the 15th century as they go about their daily lives. From armour and weapons to food and fashion, this immersive weekend offers a vivid glimpse into medieval life.
Cadw is soaring to new heights with a busy programme of falconry events across Wales this summer too.
Visitors will have the chance to witness majestic birds of prey in flight and learn about the ancient art of falconry; all set against the backdrop of some of Wales’s most iconic landmarks.
Events will take place on selected dates throughout the season at multiple locations, including: Tretower Court and Castle, Tintern Abbey, Raglan Castle, Chepstow Castle, Beaumaris Castle, Castell Harlech and Castell Rhuddlan.
Cadw is also offering an expanded programme of guided tours at selected locations across Wales this summer, to help visitors unpack the rich history behind each site.
Tours will be available on different dates throughout the season, including:
Barclodiad y Gawres, Bryn Celli Ddu, Cae’r Gors, Llangar Old Parish Church, Oxwich Castle, Rug Chapel, Segontium Roman Fort, Valle Crucis Abbey & Castell Cilgerran. Spaces will be limited and, due to high demand, Cadw is encouraging visitors to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.
For those looking to make the most of the summer holidays, a Cadw membership offers free entry to all events and unlimited access to 132 historic places across Wales. Children go free with adult memberships, making it a great value option for families.
