All the events taking place at Cadw sites over the school summer holiday

Cadw has unveiled a packed programme of family-friendly events set to take place in castles, abbeys, and ancient landmarks across Wales this summer.

Throughout July and August, visitors are invited to take part in immersive historical experiences, interactive workshops, and hands-on activities – all designed to vividly bring Welsh history to life.

In addition to Cadw’s summer events, Wales’ largest castle, Caerphilly Castle , will reopen to the public on Saturday 19 July.

It follows two years of extensive conservation and refurbishment.

Visitors can look forward to exploring newly enhanced areas, including the great hall, watergate, wildflower garden, and the inner east gatehouse.

History

Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “Our summer events are all about making history fun and engaging for families.

“From meeting medieval characters and witnessing dramatic falconry displays to discovering the secrets of ancient ruins and enjoying fairytale picnics, there’s something to capture every imagination.

“Plus, with free entry for children under adult memberships, it’s a fantastic way to experience Wales’ heritage together.”

With over 60 events scheduled over the school holidays, some of the standout moments from this summer’s programme include:

