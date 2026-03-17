All the events taking place at RSPB Cymru reserves this Easter holiday

RSPB Cymru has announced a series of events for wildlife lovers taking place at its Welsh reserves this Easter holiday.

As the weather warms up and the days grow longer, spring is bursting into life from new blooms to beautiful birdsong.

The charity’s reserves in South Stack, Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands are running a host of activities this season.

Whether you are looking for hands on events, a stunning setting for a gentle stroll or a more challenging hike, or just the place to relax with coffee and cake – nature reserves are the perfect place for time out in nature.

Here’s a few of the RSPB’s top picks for spring:

South Stack – Anglesey

Signs of Spring: A Wildlife Walk at RSPB South Stack

Join the team for a guided walk around the reserve to seek out the first signs of spring from the first wildflowers – like spring squill – to glimpses of seabirds as they scope out the cliffs in preparation for breeding season.

This will be a gentle walk around our ‘Puffin Trail’ where you can explore what animals, insects and flowers are beginning to emerge.

While RSPB guides will do their best to point out specific species of wildlife, please note that wildlife is just that – wild.

Date and time: 28 March / 10.30am – 12pm

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Member £10 / Non-Member £12

Introduction to moth trapping at RSPB South Stack

Join the RSPB’s wonderful volunteer Bob who will teach you the fundamentals of moth trapping.

From setting up your first trap to fancy gadgets for a good night of moth recording.

Moth trapping is a fun and accessible way to explore the night-time world of moths, especially after dark.

It helps contribute to conservation as every moth you record helps the RSPB understand more about the roles moths play in local environments.

This is the first in a series of three lectures. Discounted rates are available for those attending all three sessions.

Date and time: 31 March / 6.30pm – 8pm

Cost/booking details: RSPB Member £9 / Non-Member £11

Introduction to Moth Identification and Family Groups at RSPB South Stack

In our second lecture of the series, Bob will go through some of the key family groups of moths with top tips on how to identify the different species.

With over 2000 species of macro moths in the UK – there’s a lot to go through but don’t worry, we’ll cover the main families you’re likely to encounter!

This is a great way to get into moth identification to help aid you with your recordings.

Date and time: 7 April / 6.30pm – 8pm

Cost/booking details: RSPB Member £9 / Non-Member £11

Lambs in spring at RSPB South Stack

Come and meet adorable lambs and their mums, along with RSPB Warden Den and her loyal dog, Bo.

Den will share fascinating stories about the Manx and Hebridean sheep at RSPB South Stack and explain how they positively contribute to the charity’s conservation efforts on the reserve.

You’ll learn about the different characters and personalities of the sheep – all whilst getting a glimpse of their cute little lambs.

Please note: The RSPB is unable to accommodate expectant mothers at this event. Hand sanitiser will be provided but please ensure that you wash your hands before and after the session.

Date and time: 8 April / 10.30am – 11.30am / 1pm – 2pm

Cost/booking details: Child £4 / Adult £7

Conwy

Bug Safari at RSPB Conwy

From the tops of the trees to the depths of the pond, visitors can explore different habitats and take a closer look at the incredible insects that live there.

Date and time: Thursday 2 April & Friday 10 April / 11am – 12.30pm

Cost/booking details: Child RSPB Member £7 / Child Non-Member £9 / Adult Non-Member £3

Fun play Friday at RSPB Conwy (suitable for 3 – 8 years old)

Enjoy free entry to this family event. They’ll be loads of stuff to play with – get stuck into den building, badge making, and much more.

Date and time: Friday 3 April / 11am – 3pm

Cost/booking details: No booking required. Free entry to event only. Normal entry fees apply for the nature reserve.

Guided Wildlife Walk

Join the reserve’s knowledgeable guides and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy, as they aim to spot 50 bird species in just a few hours!

Date and time: Saturday 11 and Saturday 25 April / 11am – 1pm

Cost/booking details: Booking required. £4 per person. Normal entrance fees apply.

Not quite the dawn chorus at RSPB Conwy

If you’re keen to enjoy the dawn chorus, but don’t want to wake up at sunrise – this is the event for you!

Join knowledgeable guides for a leisurely walk around the reserve at a slightly more civilised hour and discover the incredible variety of birdsong that makes up the dawn chorus.

The event will finish by warming up with a hot drink in the café and reflecting on a memorable morning.

Date and time: Sunday 26 April / 7am – 10am

Cost/booking details: Booking required. RSPB Member Adult £19 / Adult Non-Member £25 (Hot drink included in the price). This event is aimed at adults.

Ynys-Hir – Mid Wales

Wild Wednesday at RSPB Ynys-hir

Come and explore the wildlife at RSPB Ynys-hir with various activities for all the family. Looking for bugs, senses safaris and more. Find your wild side!

Suitable for children aged 4-11 years plus their adults.

Please wear suitable clothing and footwear for outdoor adventures

Date and time: 1 April & 8 April / 2pm – 3.30pm

Cost/booking details: Child RSPB Member £5.50 / Child Non-Member £7 / Adult £4

Spring arrivals at RSPB Ynys-hir

Spring is on its way which means that birds start to arrive from southern warmer climates. Join the RSPB to discover the early arrivals at Ynys-hir.

Date and time: 19 April / 10.30am – 12pm

Cost/booking details: RSPB Member Adult £9 / Adult Non- Member £11 / Child £7

Newport Wetlands

Gwen the goose Easter egg hunt trail at Newport Wetlands

Gwen the Goose has lost her eggs and needs your help to find them. Join the Easter Holiday Trail and follow the clues to help Gwen track down her missing eggs.

Pick up a trail pack from the Visitor Centre and enjoy a fun family adventure around the reserve.

Running throughout the Easter holidays, this activity is perfect for children and families looking for some seasonal fun together.

Date/time: Everyday from 28 March until 19 April / 10am – 4pm

Cost/booking details: £3