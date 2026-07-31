All Wales’ local authorities ‘on track’ to complete first phase of universal childcare expansion

Nation Cymru staff

All 22 local authorities in Wales are now on track to offer 12.5 hours a week of Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by the end of this financial year according to the Welsh Government.

The updated marks a significant milestone in the Welsh Government’s journey towards a universal childcare offer for children aged nine months to four years.

Local authorities have indicated that, with the additional funding allocated this year, they will be able to complete the rollout of the first phase of the expansion programme, providing 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week for all two-year-olds across Wales.

This means that the Welsh Government will establish the foundation of a universal childcare system before the end of its first year, with funded childcare being offered to all two-year-olds as a significant first step.

Parents can find out more about the Welsh Government-funded childcare currently available to them by contacting their local Family Information Service.

The current phase of the Welsh Government’s expansion of childcare will focus on completing the rollout of 12.5 funded hours of childcare for all two-year-olds across Wales.

Future phases will see an increase in support for two-year-olds to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks, and working with childcare providers to extend the expanded offer to all three- and four-year-olds before building on these offers before extending support to children aged nine months to two years.

At the start of this Senedd term in May, only three local authorities were delivering Welsh Government-funded childcare to all two-year-olds. However, following positive discussions, every local authority is now expected to reach full rollout by the end of the financial year.

The expansion will help more families access affordable childcare, support parents and carers to work or train, and ensure more children benefit from high-quality early years experiences.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said: “Childcare support for families is one of the key levers we have to address poverty, gender inequality, support our economy and improve educational outcomes.

This is excellent news for all families and a real testament to the commitment local authorities have shown in driving this expansion forward.

“Just a few months ago, only three local authorities were offering Welsh Government- funded childcare for all two-year-olds. The fact that all 22 are now on track to do so by the end of this financial year shows the remarkable progress being made as a result of our determination to make childcare more affordable.

“Access to high-quality early years education and care can have a profound impact on a child’s development and life chances, while giving parents practical support during the important first years of family life.”

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