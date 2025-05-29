Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Alleged Liverpool driver charged with multiple offences including wounding

29 May 2025 2 minute read
Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond and Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms of Merseyside Police announce Paul Doyle has been charged with seven offences over the Liverpool parade crash. Photo PA Images

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been charged with a number of offences, including wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Grievous bodily harm

He is also accused of two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

It follows a total of 79 people suffering injuries in the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, with the age of the victims ranging from nine to 78 years old.

The charges relate to six victims and two of the charges, one of wounding with intent and one of attempted grievous bodily harm, relate to a child.

One of the wounding with intent charges relates to a child and one of the attempted GBH charges

Doyle, of the West Derby area of Liverpool, is due to appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Friday.

The CPS said the charges would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

Early stage

In a statement issued to reporters on Thursday, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: “The investigation is at an early stage.

“Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

At the press conference, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Jenny Sims, added: “I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information.”

Ms Sims said seven people remain in hospital.

