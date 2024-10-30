Alleged victims of ‘bullying’ headteacher say councillors must intervene

Martin Shipton

A group of teachers and parents who have made serious bullying allegations against a headteacher says it is time for councillors to “step up” and insist on a genuinely independent investigation into their concerns.

In September Nation.Cymru reported how Powys County Council was investigating claims that a headteacher has engaged in bullying and other serious misconduct.

We are aware of the identity of the headteacher and the school, but are unable to publish their names for legal reasons.

However, we have seen a copy of a letter sent to Emma Palmer, the council’s chief executive, by 14 named individuals. Many more are said to be prepared to give evidence to an independent inquiry.

‘Legitimate concerns’

The letter, with words removed to avoid identifying the head teacher and the school, states: “We are writing to make a formal complaint against [a named head teacher] and others within Powys County Council who have worked to suppress the legitimate concerns of Powys employees.

“The head teacher] adopted a strategy engineered by biased investigating officers that became a zealous witch hunt against several staff, who remained suspended on full pay for years. Most of these allegations have proven to be unfounded, which is hardly surprising given the manner of questioning and reporting throughout all investigations. Nevertheless [the head teacher] has maintained this false narrative, resorting to behaviours from misrepresentation to blackmail, in order to thwart the legitimate concerns of anyone who dares to present an alternative view.

“Between September 2022 and July 2024 [the head teacher] continued to act in an egregious manner to implement changes in such a way as to cause detriment to the school and pupils, and cause many staff to resign, retire or go on long-term sick leave because of his threatening behaviour. In many cases he fabricated evidence, misrepresented meetings and failed to undertake his statutory duties as a head teacher to ensure that health or child protection procedures were adhered to, including matters relating specifically to his own actions and the recording of events. Any subsequent raising of concerns or complaints were sidelined, being aided and abetted by [named individual], Chair of Governors and what we consider to be an illegally functioning governing body.”

Suspended

The complainants have called for the headteacher to be suspended and for an external investigator to be commissioned to look into the allegations.

But Ms Palmer and the council’s head of legal services Clive Pinney have rejected the idea of suspending the headteacher, citing a legal precedent where suspension was judged to be detrimental.

Mr Pinney has this week written to the complainants asking for further information from them. In it, he states: “The letter of complaint makes a number of serious allegations but without providing any detail in support to allow an investigation to proceed.

“In the circumstances I would be grateful if you would provide me with the following information :-

* The complaint suggests that [the headteacher] had resorted to misrepresentation and blackmail. Please provide the detail in support of this allegation ie details of the alleged misrepresentation and blackmail, including dates;

* It is suggested that [the headteacher] had caused many staff to resign, retire or go on long term sick leave because of [their] threatening behaviour. Please provide the detail in support of this allegation ie details of the alleged conduct (with dates) leading to the staff retiring or going on sick leave;

* It is suggested that [the headteacher] fabricated evidence and misrepresented meetings. Please provide the detail in support of this allegation ie details of the alleged fabrication [sic] evidence and misrepresentation of meetings ( with dates); .

* It is suggested that [the headteacher] failed to undertake [their] statutory duties to ensure that health or put child protection procedures were adhered to [sic]. Please provide the details of the alleged failures to (a) undertake statutory duties and (b) failure to adhere to child protection procedures.

* It is suggested that concerns or complaints were sidelined. Please provide details of how and when concerns and complaints were sidelined.

* It is suggested that due process of employment law was hindered by unnamed individuals placed on the governing body by the council. Please provide details to support this allegation.

* It is suggested that the headteacher] behaved without restraint and removed experienced and committed staff. Please provide information to support this allegation.

* It is suggested that [the headteacher] caused ‘collateral damage’ to pupils. Please provide information to support this allegation.

* It is suggested that complaints by staff or parents have been paid lip service or ignored and suppressed within the governing body. Please provide detailed information to support this allegation.

* It is suggested that there has been bullying behaviour against parents and pupils. Please provide detailed information to support this allegation with the names of the parents involved and the dates of the alleged behaviour.

* It is suggested that staff had suffered from anxiety, depression, PTSD and panic attacks. Please provide information to support this allegation.

* It is suggested that millions of pounds of council taxpayers’ money has been wasted. Please provide information to support this allegation.

* The letter of complaint includes an anonymous letter from a parent. The council is unable to investigate the issues raised in the letter unless we are able to identify the former pupil at the school . In the circumstances I would be grateful if you would ask the parent to contact either Mr Richard Jones (Director of Education) on [email protected] or Mr Clive Pinney (head of legal services and monitoring officer) [email protected] .”

‘Ironic’

A spokesperson for the complainants told Nation.Cymru: “It’s ironic that they won’t suspend the headteacher supposedly because of a legal precedent when a number of innocent teachers were suspended for long periods.

“In our view both Ms Palmer and Mr Pinney have conflicts of interest and frankly we do not trust the council to carry out an impartial investigation. It’s time for the elected councillors in Powys to step up and insist on an independent investigation undertaken by someone with no connection to the county council.”

