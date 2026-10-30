Almost 265 Channel migrants arrive in UK after three-week hiatus

George Lithgow, Flora Thompson and Ian Jones, Press Association

Some 263 migrants arrived in the UK on Thursday as Channel crossing attempts continued after a three-week hiatus – with one boat customised in the colours of the Kurdish flag.

Several children were among a large group of people wearing life-jackets who were seen being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, as better weather brought calmer crossing conditions.

The 21-day break in arrivals is the longest for the year so far amid high sea swell and wind in the Channel.

After three boats successfully crossed, the total number of arrivals for 2026 stood at 21,198, according to Home Office figures.

This is down 43% on this time last year (36,954) and 29% below the figure at this stage in 2024 (29,867).

With just over two months of the year to go, and with crossings typically lower during late autumn and winter, the data suggests the total number of crossings in 2026 is unlikely to surpass the figure for 2025.

A boat that launched from Belgium on Thursday was reportedly coloured red, white and green with a golden sun emblem of the Kurdish flag.

It is not clear if it was one the boats that successfully crossed the Channel.

Iraqi Kurds are believed to be key players in Channel dinghy crossings.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on X: “We now have gangs painting the boats their national colours. They are taking the piss.

“We’re being invaded from Calais, Normandy – and now Belgium too.

“I will deploy the Royal Navy and stop the boats forever.”

Downing Street said it was not aware of the specific dinghy.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are not complacent. We know that there’s more to do.

“I haven’t seen that particular incident, but as the Prime Minister has said, we know there’s more work to do, and we’ll work with international partners.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have made progress tackling the small boats. Crossings are down significantly, and we have just recorded the lowest number of summer arrivals since 2020.

“Joint efforts with international partners have prevented over 50,000 crossing attempts and seized 1,100 boats and engines since the election.

“But we must go further. That’s why we are boosting the number of officers on the ground in France and removing the pull factors drawing people here through illegal and dangerous routes.”

At least two boats were seen by the Press Association leaving the French coast in the early hours of Friday.