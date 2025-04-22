Almost 600,000 council jobs lost in a decade – union

Councils across England and Wales have lost almost a third of their staff over the past decade, according to new research.

A study by the GMB revealed that since 2012, almost 600,000 council jobs had gone.

The union said that 13 years ago, local authorities in England and Wales employed 1,894,700 workers, but by 2024 the number had fallen to 1,295,300.

Birmingham was the worst hit council, losing almost 27,000 workers, followed by Derbyshire and Staffordshire, according to the study.

The figures were released as the GMB and other unions begin talks with the Local Government Association over council workers’ pay claim for 2025/26.

‘Austerity’

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.

“They deserve a decent pay rise.”

‘Valued’

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Working in local government has never been more valued or important, given the hundreds of essential services provided every day by councils and combined authorities to keep our communities running.

“Significant staff shortages in local government risk having a serious impact on councils’ capacity to deliver services and help Government meet key pledges.

“Government investment in local government and its workforce is key to ensure services are protected and also to delivering its own policy agenda.”

