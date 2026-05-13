Almost two thirds would back smoke-free pub gardens – poll

Almost two thirds of people in Britain would back a ban on smoking in pub gardens, according to a new survey.

The move would be one of a handful of “common sense” next steps to “support a smoke-free generation”, according to the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash).

The majority of people also backed a ban on smoking in areas such as university campuses and bus stops, while more than nine in 10 said smoke-free laws should be extended to children’s play areas.

Last month, the UK became the first country in Europe to bring in laws to prevent children aged 17 or younger from ever legally buying cigarettes as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill was given royal assent.

A Government consultation seeking views on extending smoke-free laws to certain outdoor spaces such as playgrounds or outside hospitals, as well as creating vape-free spaces, also closed on May 8.

The new YouGov poll of 13,259 people, conducted for Ash, found 93% of adults supported smoke-free playgrounds, along with 78% who backed smoke-free bus stops.

Some 62% said they would support smoke-free laws being extended to outdoor hospitality areas, such as pub gardens, while 68% supported smoke-free university and college campuses.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Ash, said: “Smoke-free laws have been one of the biggest public health success stories in recent decades, but millions of people are still exposed to harmful second-hand smoke in outdoor settings.

“The public is clear that they want more places where they can breathe clean air. As ministers review the findings from the consultation, there is a strong mandate to go further and faster.

“Extending smoke-free laws to areas like pub gardens, all play areas, university campuses and transport hubs is a common-sense next step that will protect health and support a smoke-free generation.”

Government estimates suggest the Tobacco and Vapes Bill could slash the total number of smokers aged 14 and over to 701,167 in 2056 from 5,502,164 in 2023.

The modelling also estimates that some 154,800 deaths will be prevented in England by 2100.

Ash is also calling on the Government to develop a plan to reduce smoking in the home, particularly around children.

It also said there should be a vape-free exemption applied in smoking cessation services to ensure smokers are still encouraged to switch to e-cigarettes to quit.