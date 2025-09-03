Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Amazon launches sale dedicated entirely to refurbished and second-hand products

03 Sep 2025 1 minute read
Amazon delivery box.

Amazon is set to launch its first EU-wide sale dedicated entirely to refurbished and second-hand products.

The so-called Second Chance Deal Days will run from September 3-9, offering customers savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices.

Environmental concerns

The online giant said its research suggested that two-thirds of British people are now buying second-hand goods, driven by the cost of living, expanded product selection and environmental concerns.

“We’ve seen that once customers experience the value and quality of these products, they become confident second-chance shoppers, saving money along the way and helping to extend product lifecycles,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager.

“Our dedicated teams check every returned product.”

Jeff
Jeff
3 hours ago

Bezos bent the knee for Trump. Try to find alternative places to buy your bling.

andy w
andy w
3 hours ago
Reply to  Jeff

Buying and reselling can make money. My 11 year old son kept spending his pocket money on celeb endorsed chocolate etc, so we watched Minder with Arthur and Terry and then went to a discount store at the end of January to buy reduced christmas gifts to resell the following November. Plus WHSmith reduced its’ wrapping paper from £4 to 50p. Sites like vinted are excellent. In 1990s i worked in Abergavenny hotels where staff made additional incomes from driving customers home etc. Clothing came on lorries from Dublin – had no intellectual property laws at that time. One of… Read more »

Jeff
Jeff
27 minutes ago
Reply to  andy w

Fine. You justify helping someone as bad a Bezos even more billionairey.

I wont.

andy w
andy w
6 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff

I’m not supporting any if them, i’m not on any social media sites and buy nothing from Amazon.

Lots of these USA organisations develop ideas first, then others copy and create much better products / services.

Tesla created a new manufacturing line in China, car production methodology was copied and now its’ market share in China has collapsed!

Bram
Bram
1 hour ago

Using Amazon should be as socially unacceptable as smoking in a pub.

