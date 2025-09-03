Amazon launches sale dedicated entirely to refurbished and second-hand products

Amazon is set to launch its first EU-wide sale dedicated entirely to refurbished and second-hand products.

The so-called Second Chance Deal Days will run from September 3-9, offering customers savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices.

Environmental concerns

The online giant said its research suggested that two-thirds of British people are now buying second-hand goods, driven by the cost of living, expanded product selection and environmental concerns.

“We’ve seen that once customers experience the value and quality of these products, they become confident second-chance shoppers, saving money along the way and helping to extend product lifecycles,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager.

“Our dedicated teams check every returned product.”