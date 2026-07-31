Amazon plans power upgrade to expand electric van fleet

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

An Amazon warehouse in Wales is seeking to install its own electricity substation as it looks to increase the electrification of its delivery van fleet.

AtkinsRéalis – which manages the warehouse for Jeff Beszos’ online retail giant – has submitted a planning application to Flintshire County Council to install the substation at the Amazon Delivery Station at the Airfields Northern Gateway, Deeside.

The application seeks permission for both free standing and wall-mounted electric vehicle chargers to power its delivery vans plus the substation to manage the power flow.

Opened in 2020, the warehouse delivers to postcodes across North Wales, Chester, parts of Cheshire and Shropshire and was Amazon’s first purpose-built delivery station in the UK.

It currently runs a fleet of more than 30 Mercedes-Benz electric commercial vans – part of Amazon’s wider European fleet of 10,000 electric vans.

The retailer is spending £857 million decarbonising its delivery network.

In their application planning consultants DWD said: “The proposed development is required to meet the identified occupier’s operational requirements, which should be afforded significant weight in accordance with national planning policy.

“The proposed works are minor and, given the application site’s industrial location and proximity away from residential development, is considered that the proposed charging infrastructure will not have a detrimental impact on local amenity.

“The proposals will secure improvements in the sustainability of the site and are considered to be in accordance with the Development Plan and its policies.”

The application is now open for comments with Flintshire County Council’s Planning Department expected to make a decision by Wednesday, September 16.

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