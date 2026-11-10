Amazon takes major step towards UK expansion of drone delivery service

Anna Wise, Press Association Business Reporter

Amazon has taken a major step towards introducing its drone delivery service across the UK after securing the “world’s first” safety authorisation.

From Tuesday, around 8,000 households in the Darlington area will be able to receive Prime Air deliveries in under an hour.

It had previously been available to around 600 customers after a pilot was launched earlier this year, in the first expansion outside the US.

Amazon said it had secured a Sail 4 (Specific Assurance and Integrity Level 4) operating authorisation and flightworthiness validation from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

This means drones can fly further and across urban areas and lays the foundation for future expansion across the UK.

Theunis Scheepers, Amazon’s director for Prime Air in Europe, said it was the “world’s first Sail 4 approval from the UK CAA, a standard that sets a new benchmark for safety in drone aviation”.

“From day one we worked backwards from the most demanding standards, and earning this took years of disciplined engineering and an unwavering commitment to safety,” he said.

“This is the foundation for the future of delivery, and for customers it means getting the things they need quickly, safely and reliably.

“This is just the beginning for Prime Air in the UK.”

The service means people can order a range of everyday items from the marketplace and have them delivered to their door in under an hour.

The service is part of the Amazon Prime membership, with no additional delivery fee, and customers can see which items are eligible as they shop and at the checkout.

As part of the limited launch in Darlington, Prime Air has been available to customers with a garden, yard or driveway for items that weigh less than 5lb and fit into a large shoebox.

It had been operating a different CAA authorisation for flights in less densely populated areas.

Prime Air’s all-electric drone, the MK30, has been built using machine-learning models to continuously monitor surroundings throughout each flight, recognising other aircraft, people, animals and physical obstacles.

As it descends to deliver packages, the in-built systems identify and steer clear of hazards such as clotheslines and trampolines that would not appear on a satellite map.

They are also designed to be quieter than a typical delivery, according to Amazon.