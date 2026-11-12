Amazon team supports Wales Air Ambulance through volunteering and donations

Nation Cymru staff

Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea have volunteered at the Wales Air Ambulance shop in the city, helping to sort donations and support the charity’s life-saving work across Wales.

The team spent time sorting and preparing donated items for sale, helping the charity make the most of donations from the local community. Alongside the volunteering, the Swansea fulfilment centre has also made a £1,000 donation to Wales Air Ambulance.

Since the partnership between Amazon and the charity began in February 2026, donations from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea have generated more than £70,000 in value.

Amazon’s work with the charity helps support individuals and families in need, while generating funds for Wales Air Ambulance and its life-saving emergency service across Wales.

Chris Bailey, Site Lead at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea, said, “It was fantastic to see our team come together one again to support Wales Air Ambulance and the incredible work it does across Wales. By volunteering our time, sorting items and making a financial contribution, we hope we can continue to make a positive difference in our local community and help support this vital service.”

Rob Coles, Wales Air Ambulance Head of Retail and Community in South Wales, added, “We are incredibly grateful for this ongoing commitment and generosity from Amazon.

“Wales Air Ambulance is there for people at their darkest time, when a life or limb is in danger. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of others, as we need to raise £13 million every year to keep our helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

“To the incredible team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea, and our wonderful supporters who use our shops – you save lives every single day. We cannot do it without you. On behalf of the people we attend and their loved ones, a heartfelt thank you.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need.

‘Cwtch Mawr’ Multibank opened in Swansea in 2024, with Faith in Families. The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.