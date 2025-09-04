Ambassador of Cuba to visit Wales for film screening

The recently-appointed Ambassador of Cuba to the United Kingdom will make a trip to rural Wales for a film screening this week.

Ismara Vargas Walter and her family will visit Cardigan to attend a special screening of Cubanas Mures En Revolucion (Cuban Women in Revolution) at the town’s Theatr Mwldan.

WOW Film Festival, the longest running film festival in Wales, and solidarity organisation Cymru Cuba are jointly hosting a screening of the award-winning documentary film about the unique role of women in the Caribbean island’s history .

‘Privilege’

Annita Nitsaidou, Director of WOW explained: “This isn’t the first time we’ve had the privilege of sharing Cubanas Mures En Revolucion in Wales. Back in 2024, we worked with Cymru Cuba, UNITE Community Wales, and others to bring the film to Aberystwyth.

“The screening was a tremendous success, with many people telling us how inspiring it was to see Cuban women’s voices at the forefront of history and culture, and that sense of solidarity has stayed with us ever since, so we’re really pleased to continue that journey in 2025, bringing the film to Cardigan.

“We’re delighted and honoured that we will be joined by the Cuban Ambassador, Ismara Vargas Walter and Elin Jones AS for a post-film discussion”

‘Bridges of friendship’

Ismara Vargas Walter added: “I am really looking forward to visiting Aberteifi/Cardigan and meeting its people. We hope this event will help continue our efforts to build bridges of friendship and solidarity between the people of Wales and Cuba”

Following her visit to Cardigan, Ismara Vargas Walter will be travelling to Machynlleth to attend the long-running El Sueno Existe Festival.

Her Excellency Ismara Vargas Walter was appointed as Ambassador to the UK in March 2024, holding an audience at Buckingham Palace to receive official recognition of her role on 12 June 2024. Prior to this, she worked as Cuban Ambassador to the Bahamas and at the United Nations.