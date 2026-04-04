Amber warnings issued amid Storm Dave but temperatures may hit mid-20s next week

Up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning in Scotland for heavy snow and blizzards causing some travel and power disruption.

Parts of north and west Wales and Scotland are covered by the amber warning, which comes into effect at 7pm on Saturday and is due to remain in place until 3am on Sunday.

The Met Office has upgraded a severe yellow weather warning for wind to amber, meaning flying debris could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of Wales, northern England, and Scotland on Saturday evening.

Storm Dave is expected to bring heavy snow and gale-force winds across parts of the UK on Saturday but temperatures could reach the mid-20s next week.

Those travelling over the Easter weekend have been told there could be disruption on the roads as well as on rail, air and ferry services.

However, temperatures are set to rise after Easter Monday as warmer air comes from Europe.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “On Tuesday, warmer air moves in across England and Wales from the near continent through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“We will see temperatures rising to the low 20s, with highs around 20C or 21C on Tuesday, and possibly 23C or 24C come Wednesday.:

He added that mid-20s temperatures are normal for April as the sun starts getting stronger.

The Met Office still has multiple yellow and amber weather warnings in place for wind covering north Wales, the whole of mainland Scotland, and parts of northern England from Saturday evening into Sunday.

There could also be dangerous conditions from large waves along the coastline as well as gusts of up to 90mph in exposed areas.

Storm Dave will hit hardest on Saturday evening, before beginning to weaken on Sunday as it moves into the North Sea.

The RAC predicted it would be the busiest Easter on the roads since 2022.

Travel trade organisation Abta has also estimated that two million people from the UK will travel abroad between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Those driving in Scotland have been urged to check their journeys before setting off.

George Fiddes, from Transport Scotland, said: “Storm Dave is a timely reminder that we can face challenging weather conditions at any time of year, not just during the winter period.

“The Met Office warnings show high winds will impact the whole country this weekend, with the prospect of some areas also being affected by heavy rain and snow, so I’m urging people to plan ahead if they are travelling over the Easter period.

“Motorists should check their planned routes before setting off.”

Network Rail Scotland said the worst affected lines would be on the Ayrshire coast, the East Coast Main Line and in the north east.