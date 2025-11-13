Amber weather warning issued as Storm Claudia is set to lash Wales with heavy rain

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain covering large parts of south and mid Wales from noon on Friday until midnight, with forecasters warning of potential danger to life from deep floodwater.

Up to 150mm of rain could fall in some areas – more than a month’s worth in 24 hours.

The storm, named by Spain’s meteorological agency, will sweep across the UK from Friday, but Wales is expected to bear the brunt of the heaviest downpours and strongest winds.

A separate yellow warning for wind has also been issued, with gusts of up to 70mph forecast along exposed parts of the north-west coast and mountains.

The Met Office said the storm could bring power cuts, transport disruption and localised flooding, particularly where ground conditions are already saturated after weeks of unsettled weather.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

“This rain will become slow moving and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

“Much of this will fall on saturated ground, increasing the chances of flooding and contributing to the amber warnings we have issued.

“Within the amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely.

“Gusty winds in the north-west of England and north-west Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.”

Flood alerts

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued eight active flood alerts across the country, including the Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment, Western Cleddau, Lower Teifi, Lower Towy, and Vyrnwy. Warnings are also in place for North Gwynedd, South Pembrokeshire, and the Rivers Taf and Cynin.

After the storm passes, conditions are expected to remain unsettled through the weekend, with blustery showers and cooler air following behind.

Residents are being encouraged to check the latest flood alerts at naturalresources.wales/flooding