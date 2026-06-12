Ambitious bid aims to secure future of historic town hall

An ambitious bid could help secure the future of a landmark building that has stood at the heart of a Welsh town for more than 150 years.

Welshpool Town Council has formally submitted an application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund to secure the future of the Grade II-listed Welshpool Town Hall.

The project, titled Restarting Welshpool Town’s Heart (RWTH), seeks support to develop plans for the building’s restoration and revitalisation.

The proposal would see the Town Hall transformed into an accessible and sustainable community, cultural and civic hub, whilst preserving its heritage for future generations.

The project combines essential building repairs with a programme of cultural, community, wellbeing, environmental and economic activities which also aim to benefit the town centre.

The council highlighted that many local residents have memories of the town hall, one of the town’s most recognisable landmarks, including attending markets, performances, community events, weddings, dances, public meetings and celebrations there.

However, years of underinvestment, accessibility challenges, rising running costs and significant structural issues now threaten the building’s long-term future.

Recent surveys identified urgent works required to safeguard the roof and clock tower, while extensive consultation involving more than 700 residents, businesses, organisations, and stakeholders demonstrated overwhelming support for saving the building and bringing it back into everyday community use.

If successful, the project would create welcoming and accessible spaces throughout the Town Hall, including a revitalised Market Hall, refurbished Corn Exchange, restored Assembly Room, new gallery space, co-working facilities, improved catering facilities, enhanced heritage interpretation and significant accessibility improvements.

Energy efficiency measures would also help secure the building’s long-term environmental and financial sustainability.

Alongside the capital improvements, the project includes a wide-ranging programme of activities which would support local wellbeing across Welshpool and the wider Montgomeryshire area.

Town Clerk Richard Williams said: “Welshpool Town Hall is far more than just a building. It is one of the defining landmarks of our town and has been at the centre of community life for more than 150 years.

“This application represents years of work, consultation and partnership building, all driven by a shared ambition to secure the future of this remarkable building and return it to the heart of community life.

“The response from local people has been incredibly positive. Hundreds of residents have told us how important the Town Hall is to them and how much they want to see it brought back into full use.

“We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to developing the project and look forward to hearing the outcome of our application.”

The development phase application seeks funding to undertake detailed surveys, design work, specialist studies and community engagement to prepare a future delivery phase application

If ultimately successful, the wider programme would represent one of the most significant heritage-led regeneration projects ever undertaken in Welshpool.

Further information about the project will be shared as the application progresses.

The application has been developed through a partnership led by Welshpool Town Council, working alongside organisations including the National Trust, Feathers Association, Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway, Rounded Development Enterprises and a growing network of community partners.