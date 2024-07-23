Ambitious new project launched to help restore beloved river

A new project has been launched to help restore the upper reaches of the River Wye, one of the UK’s most cherished rivers.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show on 22 July 2024.

Funded by the Welsh Government, this initiative aims to rejuvenate the river’s upper catchment area, home to several important species like Atlantic salmon, otters, shad, white-clawed crayfish, and water crowfoot.

Goals

The River Wye is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation and is highly valued by local communities and visitors for outdoor, wellbeing, and cultural activities.

The project focuses on the Wye catchment upstream of Hay-on-Wye, with goals to protect species and improve habitats by tackling various pressures impacting the river.

Enhancements in the upper catchment will benefit the entire river system. Efforts will include reducing sediment and pollutants entering the river and improving its resilience to extreme weather and the Climate Crisis.

Susie Tudge, Team Leader of the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project said: “Launching the project has been a long time coming and I’m delighted that we are now up and running.

“We all have our role to play in improving the local environment, and this project is one of NRW’s major contributions to the cause.

“Working together, we can make a major change in how the catchment looks. This will benefit everyone, including the local environment and wildlife.”

Collaboration

Collaboration is key to the project’s success. NRW will work with landowners, farmers, communities, and local organisations to restore river corridors, create in-river habitats, and install structures to reduce pollution and prevent soil erosion.

Additional measures will slow the flow of overland water, reconnect floodplains, and remove barriers that obstruct fish and gravel movement. Invasive non-native species that cause bank erosion will also be tackled.

Progress will be monitored through a comprehensive programme using photography, drones, and ecological surveys. The project represents a significant step in NRW’s commitment to environmental stewardship, aiming to safeguard the River Wye’s unique biodiversity for future generations.

