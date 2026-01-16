‘Ambitious’ new street food concept aims to transform secondary school meals across Wales

An ambitious new Street Food Concept has been unveiled which is hoped will transform the look, feel, and flavour of secondary school meals across Wales.

Designed to bring a modern, high-street dining vibe into school canteens, the programme from Larder Cymru and delivered by Menter Môn blends convenience, fresh Welsh produce, and sustainability, making healthy choices more appealing to students while strengthening local food supply chains.

Piloted in schools across five local authorities – Gwynedd, Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, and the Vale of Glamorgan – the project allows each area to tailor the concept to its own communities.

Modular food stations, grab-and-go options, street-style specials, and fresh salad boxes create a more student-friendly environment, boosting both uptake and engagement. Early feedback shows the high street aesthetic resonates with young people, helping to shift perceptions of school dining.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity to connect Welsh producers with schools and showcase the quality of our local food,” said David Wylie, Project Manager at Menter Môn.

“We’re proud to support a new concept of delivering school meals that’s both exciting and sustainable. It’s about creating a food offer and experience that students enjoy, while also strengthening our local economy.

“The Street Food Concept builds on years of work developing local supply routes, supporting farmers, and helping schools reduce their carbon footprint through smarter procurement.”

The Street Food Concept forms part of Larder Cymru’s wider mission to increase Welsh food procurement in the public sector, reduce food miles, and ensure more local producers benefit from school and public-sector contracts.

The programme’s ongoing work with growers, processors, and catering teams has already helped shorten supply chains, introduce more seasonal produce, and embed sustainability at the heart of school food.

Alongside the street-food rollout, Larder Cymru has delivered producer-to-school supply pilots and collaborated with catering teams to reformulate menus using more local ingredients.

Classroom ‘field-to-fork’ sessions and farm visits have helped pupils understand where food comes from and why sustainability matters, ensuring the benefits of the scheme extend far beyond the canteen.

Momentum is already building. In Gwynedd, a recent campaign encouraged more local food businesses to join the school supply chain, strengthening the region’s food economy while expanding choice for learners.

Rhian Hughes, Education Catering and Cleaning Service Manager at Gwynedd County Council, said: “The Street Food Concept celebrates Welsh produce and gives us a fresh way to engage students with healthy eating. It’s a positive step forward for school catering in Gwynedd, and we’re excited to see how it evolves from piloting activity at Ysgol Friars in Bangor.”

Shelly Toms, Operations Supervisor at Caerphilly County Borough Council, added: “We’re excited to be part of a project that brings innovation to school meals. The Street Food Concept offers flexibility and variety, helping us meet the needs of our students while supporting local suppliers. It’s a win-win for schools and communities.”

For more information, visit the website www.lardercymru.wales or email [email protected]. Follow Menter Môn on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.