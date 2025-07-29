Ambitious scheme aims to bring back ‘lost’ canals

University experts are lending their support to an ambitious scheme to revive the historic waterways of a city’s industrial past, with hopes to create a new visitor destination.

The Centre for Heritage Research and Training (CHART), based at Swansea University, has been working with the Swansea Community Boat Trust with its aims to identify a blue/green waterway corridor along the Swansea Valley from Clydach to Port Tennant. Thanks to funding from MEDR – the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research – and guidance from the CHART team, the Trust has now published a feasibility study and benefit analysis. Inspired by long-standing waterways volunteer John Davies, the study has identified how the lost canals and navigable stretches of the River Tawe could provide an opportunity to deliver on a host of benefits for Swansea and the wider region. Among the many aims of the vision is the regeneration of the Swansea Canal and the Tennant Canal and the trust believes it has the potential to offer communities up and down the valley the chance to reconnect with nature through walking, cycling, kayaking and paddleboarding.

“Bold” plan

Dr Alex Langlands, Associate Professor and CHART co-director, said: “Swansea University is delighted to have supported the Swansea Community Boat Trust in a small way to deliver this important report on the huge potential Swansea’s inland waterways and river have for improving the quality of life and economic vibrancy of the city and its region. “The report proposes a bold and ambitious plan mapped against the need for climate mitigation and adaption, flood remediation, green-space provision, amenity value and economic regeneration. More than anything though, it represents a forward-looking ambition that has at its heart the wellbeing of future generations.” The report, entitled New Destinations, highlights the positive impact an enhanced waterways network could have for economic growth in the region and looks at redeveloping stretches of the Tennant Canal and Neath Canal. It says a regional inland waterway would not only enhance the area but could also be a vital asset in increasing tourism to the area.

Visitor destination

John Davies, from SCBT, said: “If it receives the backing of Swansea Council, the Trust’s New Destinations will create a massive new visitor destination based firmly on our city’s proud industrial heritage. “New waterways will be constructed to link the River Tawe to historic canals at Port Tennant and at Clydach, to create a 35-mile boat trip across Swansea Bay. Avenues of trees will shade the canal paths from climate change and provide a haven for wildlife.” He added: “The project could be delivered in easy stages as funding becomes available. The first standalone project might be to link the Prince of Wales Dock to the Tennant Canal. This would also enhance the Wales Coastal Path as it approaches the Swansea Waterfront. “The grant from Swansea University/MEDR was greatly appreciated because without it the New Destinations study would not have been possible for a community-based organisation like Swansea Community Boat Trust. The support provided by Dr Langlands was also a key part of this initiative.”

