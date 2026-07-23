Ambulance crews in Wales trial blood test to identify severe strokes faster

Nation.Cymru staff

Ambulance crews in part of Wales are taking part in a trial of a new finger-prick blood test that could help identify the most serious types of stroke before patients reach hospital.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is working with Newcastle University on the PRONTO study, which aims to speed up diagnosis of large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes – a severe form of stroke caused by a blockage in one of the brain’s main arteries.

The trial is currently available to ambulance crews taking patients to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Researchers hope the test will allow paramedics to identify patients who need an emergency procedure known as a thrombectomy, in which a blood clot is removed from an artery in the brain.

At present, there is no specific assessment ambulance crews can use to confirm an LVO stroke before arriving at hospital. Patients are typically taken to their local hospital for scans before, if appropriate, being transferred to a specialist centre for the procedure.

The new trial combines a finger-prick blood test, known as the LVOne test, with discussions between ambulance crews and hospital specialists.

The test measures two blood markers – d-dimer and GFAP – which previous hospital-based research suggests can indicate an LVO stroke.

If successful, the approach could allow suitable patients to be taken directly to specialist centres capable of carrying out thrombectomies, reducing delays to treatment.

Evaluation

Josh Miller, Head of Research and Innovation at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “This research is evaluating whether a new ambulance assessment is sufficiently accurate for future use in identifying people who have LVO stroke and may need thrombectomy.

“Armed with this new information, patients could potentially be taken straight to specialised hospitals that are equipped and ready to perform the necessary thrombectomy.

“In time-critical medical emergencies such as LVO strokes, this has the potential to make a huge difference to their chances of survival and recovery.”

Dr Manju Krishnan, principal investigator at Swansea Bay University Health Board and Stroke Research Lead for Wales, said the health board was pleased to be hosting the study.

She said: “We are delighted to see the trial now underway.

“Myself and the wider team at Swansea Bay University Health Board are excited to host the research at Morriston Hospital, as we believe the trial could benefit stroke victims not only in Wales, but across the entire UK.”

Wider programme

The Welsh study forms part of a wider programme of research involving sites across England.

Professor Christopher Price, who is co-leading the study at Newcastle University with Dr Lisa Shaw, said earlier hospital studies of the LVOne test had shown promising results.

He said: “We’re now hoping to show that it can help to identify patients suitable for thrombectomy whilst they are still in the ambulance.

“If the study is a success, then the test would speed up treatment and improve recovery for a large number of stroke survivors.”

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