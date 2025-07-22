Amended plans for new traveller site approved

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans for the development of a traveller site which were previously rejected twice, have been approved by the local authority.

The proposal for land near Wern Tarw Road, Pencoed, Bridgend, includes three pitches complete with a free-standing utility/day room, with provision for one touring caravan and two parking spaces per pitch.

It is the second version of the proposals which were first brought before the authority in 2020, when they were refused along with a later appeal that was also dismissed.

Amended plans

The amended plans were brought before the planning committee at the request of a local ward member in April 2025, following concerns that were raised to them by residents.

These included a potential increase in traffic movements on the nearby lanes that serve the site, along with reports that commercial waste was being burned there.

It also noted “unauthorised works” on the site which had impacted the habitats on and immediately off-site, with an an Ecological Restoration Plan proposed with a programme to control the timing of the works.

The decision on the application was initially deferred by the council in April, while further work was carried out by officers to look at the implementation of the plan to restore the area if approval was granted.

Conditions

In their conclusion officers said that they recommended approval of the plans with conditions, as an element of landscape change in the countryside was acceptable in some cases if the need could not be met elsewhere.

They also added that approving them was the “only means” of securing the restoration of the site through specified works.

The plans were later approved after discussions and a vote by members in attendance.

