American wrestling star Hulk Hogan dies aged 71

American wrestling star Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

Hogan – whose real name was Terry Bollea – was a leading figure in wrestling during the 1980s and won six WWE Championships during his career.

He faced names including Andre the Giant and Randy Savage and enjoyed a career in the media, featuring in films and television shows.

‘Global recognition’

His death was confirmed by the WWE, who posted a statement on X saying: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan headlined the first Wrestlemania in 1985 and faced The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, during the event in 2002. His last WWE match was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006.

Hogan’s friend and fellow former professional wrestler, Ric Flair, wrote on X: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend @HulkHogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

“An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father!”

