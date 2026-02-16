Amgueddfa Cymru digitises pioneering bird photography collection

Amgueddfa Cymru has completed the digitisation of a major photography collection by early wildlife photographer Harry Morrey Salmon, making hundreds of historically significant images available online for the first time.

The newly accessible archive features some of Britain’s earliest bird photographs, alongside original glass plate negatives and documentary images capturing a landmark moment in ornithological history.

Harry Morrey Salmon, a former treasurer of the National Museum of Wales, became widely known for his work photographing birds at a time when wildlife photography was still in its infancy.

Beginning his photographic career in the early 1900s, he was later described as the “Welsh ornithologist of the century.”

Beyond photography, Morrey Salmon also played a notable role in conservation efforts, particularly in the protection of Red Kites in Wales during the later stages of his life.

The digitised collection includes rare visual records of the International Ornithological Congress’ visit to Skokholm Island in 1934. More than 100 delegates travelled to the Pembrokeshire island, arriving aboard Royal Navy destroyers HMS Windsor and HMS Wolfhound, which sailed from Tenby.

Morrey Salmon’s images provide a detailed snapshot of the event, documenting both the congress activities and its high-profile attendees.

Among those captured in the photographs is Welsh ornithologist Ronald Lockley, closely associated with Skokholm’s natural history, as well as Ferdinand I, the former King of Bulgaria, who was known for his keen interest in bird watching.

Amgueddfa Cymru said the photographs offer “a vivid glimpse into a remarkable gathering of scientists, naturalists and enthusiasts.”

Colonel Morrey Salmon was recognised as a leading figure in early wildlife photography. Much of his work focused on ornithological subjects, and his technical experimentation set him apart from many contemporaries.

Innovative

He was an early adopter of developing photographic technologies, including some of the first examples of colour photography. The collection also highlights his innovative methods for capturing images of birds in their natural habitats.

He experimented with remote shutter release systems, including an electromagnetic trigger that allowed photographs to be taken from a distance. He also developed early camera trap techniques using homemade tripwire mechanisms.

His work further demonstrates pioneering use of flash photography, enabling him to photograph birds in low light and challenging conditions.

Dedication

Robin Maggs, Photography Officer at Amgueddfa Cymru, said working with the archive revealed the scale of Morrey Salmon’s dedication.

“Working on these negatives really brought to life the magnitude of time and effort Morrey Salmon took to get the incredible photos that he was able to capture,” Mr Maggs said.

“As a photographer there are many images in this collection that are significant to me. To think there’s one image captured of him with all his equipment up a tree – modern day photographers don’t know how lucky they get it.”

He added: “Morrey Salmon’s collection will be of great interest to bird lovers, photographers and photo historians alike. I’m delighted that this work is now available for people to see and download.”

The digitisation project was carried out by Amgueddfa Cymru staff, who scanned the fragile negatives.

The museum worked in partnership with the Cardiff Naturalists’ Society, which has cared for the collection since the 1980s. Following discussions with the Morrey Salmon family, ownership of the archive has now been transferred to Amgueddfa Cymru.

The online collection can be found here: Morrey Salmon, Father of British Bird Photography – Amgueddfa Cymru Images