Amphitheatre overlooking the Teifi to be built

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new amphitheatre overlooking the River Teifi – close to where the last dragon in Wales was supposedly killed – have been unanimously approved.

Carmarthenshire Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead after hearing the amphitheatre in Newcastle Emlyn wouldn’t have amplified noise or lighting, which were two concerns of people living close by.

The development will be built on an embankment above the Teifi, off Castle Street, close to the ruins of Newcastle Emlyn Castle.

The original plan was for seating for 103 people with a stage in front, but the revised proposal said the seated capacity would now be 88.

Tourist appeal

A council planning officer said the embankment area was known to have “stability issues” and the development had been designed by structural engineers accordingly.

There are walkways nearby, including one which will run between the stage and seating area.

Applicants Newcastle Emlyn Town Council hope the amphitheatre will attract footfall and add to the area’s tourist appeal.

The planning officer said tourist facilities could be built outside defined settlement limits as long as they were justified.

“We consider that the principle of development is acceptable on that basis,” she said.

There were 19 objections to the application and one in support when it was initially advertised.

Concerns included parking, increased noise, and potential anti-social behaviour, while the supporter said it would be an asset for the town.

Dragons

Six objections were submitted in response to the amended plans.

Councillors heard there would be no more than two amphitheatre events per month and only between April and October, and they wouldn’t be on Sundays or livestock market days.

The council’s built heritage officer objected to the scheme on the grounds it would not preserve the setting of listed buildings nearby and would lead to a loss of some green space.

The planning department acknowledged this but said the view of the amphitheatre from the nearby conservation area and listed buildings would not be so apparent.

Cllr Peter Cooper asked what would stop people taking equipment to play live music at the amphitheatre, to which the officer replied a condition would be attached to any planning approval banning amplified music.

Another condition is the town council must submit a so-called facility and event management plan.

Cllr Ken Howell, who represents the town and is also a committee member, said the amphitheatre’s proposed location was ideal.

“There are no other options to locate it in Newcastle Emlyn,” he said.

Cllr Howell claimed the nearby castle site was where the last dragon in Wales was killed.

He said: “It used to take the food of the local people, so was a nuisance, so they attacked the dragon and killed the dragon.”

A flood, he said, then took its remains away.

Committee chairman, Cllr Tyssul Evans, said: “Thank you for the interesting history lesson.”

