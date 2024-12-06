Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ MasterChef Strictly special pulled amid Gregg Wallace row

Amy Dowden has said she is “gutted” the MasterChef Strictly Christmas special has been pulled after Gregg Wallace stepped away from hosting the cooking show as allegations of misconduct are investigated.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 34, was among the professional dancers who were to feature in the Strictly Festive Extravaganza which was due to be part of the BBC’s December schedule.

The broadcaster announced earlier this week the programme and a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off special would no longer be broadcast due to the “current circumstances”.