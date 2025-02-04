An ‘unprecedented’ 34 dogs surrendered to dog rescue centre amid ongoing crisis

Stephen Price

An unprecedented 34 dogs have been surrendered to a Welsh dog rescue charity from a ‘licensed breeder’, just days after the same charity took on a large group of female dogs that had been left to roam in a Welsh village.

Sharing an update on Hope Rescue‘s social media accounts, the Llanharan-based charity is now dealing with a group of Bichons, Schnauzers, Cocker Spaniels and a Westie who are all in need of a full groom, with the majority of the adults in need of dental treatment due to the poor condition of their teeth.

According to the charity: “Many have also needed medication for ear problems. Three of the dogs are heavily pregnant, including one Bichon who has a grade 5 heart murmur.”

“Challenges”

The charity shared: “As well as dealing with the challenges of the abandoned Labradors, Retrievers and Cockers last week, we also provided invaluable support to Animal Licensing Wales / Trwyddedu Anifeiliaid Cymru to take in 34 dogs and puppies signed over from a licensed breeder.

“On the day, our team finished working at 10 p.m. but then came back in two hours later at midnight to open up for the abandoned Labradors, Golden Retrievers and Cockers – to say we are proud of them is an understatement.”

“We are also extremely grateful to our wonderful foster team, and also to our rescue partners who have helped us create much needed space so we were able to help these dogs this week.

“We are still looking for more foster homes in South Wales, especially experienced whelping foster homes for the pregnant dogs (two Bichons and a Schnauzer). Find out more and apply here: https://www.hoperescue.org.uk/becoming-a-foster-home

“Despite the pressure, we’re as committed as ever to ensuring we are there for the stray and abandoned dogs that rely on us and helping local authorities and Animal Licensing Wales tackle low welfare and illegal breeders.

“We need your help though, now more than ever. A one-off donation or a regular gift from just £5 a month would help us to continue our life-changing work for dogs like these vulnerable puppies. This crisis is only getting worse and your support really would mean the world to us.”

Ongoing crisis

An urgent appeal was launched after a further three abandoned golden retrievers which appear to have been used for breeding were discovered running loose in a new location, following the rescue of ten only last week.

Hope Rescue shared their appeal for information on social media late last week after being alerted to a large group of dogs running loose in lanes around Cribwr and Bryntirion in Bridgend.

The new discovery of three took place on Gower, bringing the total to date to 13.

The charity shared: “Yesterday, three more abandoned Golden Retrievers were found in the Gower. A huge thank you to Sally and her husband who patiently sat them with all day then managed to catch them and hold them overnight.

“We liaised with Swansea Council this morning, then picked them up and they are now settling into kennels.

“As you can see from the photo, this small group are especially worried, and quite matted. We understand they have been out for around a week so not surprising.

“We are still appealing for information about how so many dogs, who all appear to be related, were found abandoned in three separate counties.”

“All of them are female”

On Thursday 30 January, the charity informed its followers: “Another two have now come in and we’re waiting for a further two to arrive. We’ll update the photos as they come in. So far all of them are female.”

“Late last night we were alerted by the public and South Wales Police to a large group of around 10/12 young Labradors and Golden Retrievers running loose in the lanes.

“We opened the centre up at midnight to ensure they could be brought in safely, and are hugely grateful to the local community for their outstanding response.”

Police

At the time of the initial post on 30 January, police and members of the public helped relocate the abandoned dogs to the dog rescue centre, and the local authority’s dog warden had also been informed.

The charity has asked if anyone has any information about the owner to contact them in confidence on 01443 226659 or email [email protected].

They added: “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re deeply saddened to see the current crisis in animal welfare.

“We’re as committed as ever though to ensuring we are there for the stray and abandoned dogs that rely on us, ensuring no dog is left behind.”

Update

In the most recent update, from 3 February, the charity shared: “Thank you so much for all your wonderful support for the group of abandoned dogs.

“We now have ten of the loose dogs in our care, nine females and one male. The latest one, who we’ve named Leo, was brought in earlier this morning and is pictured below.”

“We’re aware of one other who is currently running loose and hasn’t been able to be caught yet.

“All the dogs have settled well, however they are underweight and quite worried. They appear to not have had much life experience and all the females appear to have had at least one litter before.

“We are thrilled to have received so much interest in rehoming them already, but we need to ensure they are properly assessed for the types of homes they need and whether there are any strong attachments amongst the group who need to stay together.

“They will also need to be neutered before they are ready to be adopted, so it is likely to be a number of weeks before we are able to reserve them to new owners.”

Calls have been made to the Welsh Government to toughen legislation around dog breeding in Wales, with Nation.Cymru publishing a plea from another rescue charity which is at ‘breaking point’ recently.

A Welsh Government spokesperson responded to the article, saying: “Our ambition is for all animals in Wales to have a good life and we know ensuring dog breeding establishments are high quality and reputable plays a key role in promoting responsible dog ownership.

“We work closely with the third sector and other organisations on responsible dog breeding and related activities as set out in the Animal Welfare Plan for Wales.”

Find out more about Hope Rescue and other dogs available for adoption here.

Find out more about becoming a dog fosterer here: https://www.hoperescue.org.uk/becoming-a-foster-home

