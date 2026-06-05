Ancient coastal woodland could join National Forest for Wales

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A woodland reserve could become the latest site to join the National Forest for Wales after councillors backed plans to submit an application.

The 19-hectare Bishop’s Wood Local Nature Reserve in Gower, which stretches inland from Caswell Bay, has been recommended for inclusion in the Welsh Government-backed scheme.

Swansea Council’s cabinet approved a recommendation to apply for the site to become part of the National Forest for Wales at a meeting on June 4.

Bishop’s Wood is described by the council as a relatively rare example of limestone woodland, with parts classified as ancient woodland. The site is also designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation.

A council report said joining the National Forest for Wales would not incur any direct costs and could provide benefits including access to specialist advice on grants and biodiversity, new signage and information boards, and promotion through Visit Wales.

Cabinet member for environment and infrastructure Cllr Andrew Stevens told the meeting that the reserve met the required criteria.

“It’s well-managed, accessible and has real community involvement behind it,” he said.

The National Forest for Wales was launched by the Welsh Government in 2023 and aims to create a network of accessible woodlands running the length and breadth of the country.

Managed by Natural Resources Wales, the initiative brings together existing woodlands, restored sites and newly planted forests as part of a long-term programme.

Earlier this year, then deputy minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the National Forest for Wales had grown to 114,000 hectares, the equivalent of around 114,000 international rugby pitches.

The first section of a 50-mile trail linking 12 National Forest sites, from Porthkerry Park in the Vale of Glamorgan to Pont Walby Viaduct near Glynneath, was launched in March.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said the National Forest currently comprises the Welsh Government woodland estate and 82 individual sites.

Swansea already has one site within the National Forest network, Penllergare Valley Woods in the north of the county.

Council leader Rob Stewart welcomed the proposal, saying: “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to participate in this initiative.”