Ancient Gregynog Oak represents Wales in UK Tree of the Year contest

A mighty oak tree on the famous Gregynog Estate in mid Wales that’s at least 500 years old has been named as Wales’ nomination for the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition.

The ancient oak measures a mighty nine metres at its widest point and is the only tree from Wales nominated for the UK competition.

People can now vote for the Gregynog Oak online.

Important habitat

Located in the Great Wood at Gregynog, the tree is up against 11 other amazing oaks from across the UK. Voting is open until 11.59pm on October 21 and the Woodland Trust will announce this year’s UK winner on October 29. The winner goes on to the European Tree of the Year competition.

One of Wales’ premier country house estates, Gregynog Hall is located on the edge of Tregynon village, near Newtown and is now run by The Gregynog Trust. The 750–acre estate is designated a National Nature Reserve, considered to be one of Wales’ most important ancient parklands and wood pasture habitats

Lydia Bassett, the trust’s director of business development, said: “The magnificent Gregynog Oak stands alongside several mammoth trees in the Great Wood in the grounds of Gregynog Hall.

“We are so excited to be named as Wales’ nomination for Tree of the Year. Gregynog Oak is a brilliant reminder of estate’s incredible history since the first house was built here in the 12th century.

“Our woodland is a globally significant area of Specific Scientific Interest with rare lichens in the ancient oak forest as well as redstarts, pied fly catchers and three types of woodpecker.

“Gregynog Trust, a charity which took over the management the hall and estate from the University of Wales in 2019, is working with the Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust to study the exceptionally biodiverse nature on the estate.

“The woodland at the hall has just been awarded the status of being part of Wales’ National Forest.

“Thought to be at least 500 years old, the impressive Gregynog Oak hosts countless species including important lichens. With many esteemed visitors to the hall over the years, the likes of Gustav Holst, George Bernard Shaw and Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin may have admired this incredible tree. There is a footpath to the Gregynog Oak from the hall through the Great Wood.”

Cultural hub

The estate is open every day with miles of woodland paths to explore and a brilliant café to visit. A £3 parking fee helps maintain the gardens and woodland.

Gregynog Hall is best known as the home of sisters Gwendoline and Margaret Davies, remarkable Welsh women who had a revolutionary vision to create a place in Wales which would be a true cultural and artistic centre.

While still young, they amassed one of the great art collections of the 20th century. They bequeathed 260 Old Masters, 18th and 19th century British, Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings and sculptures to the National Museum of Wales in 1951 and 1963, completely transforming its art collection in character, quality and range.

The sisters’ achievements and the events that took place at Gregynog helped shape the history of Wales. The helped found a national university, the foundations of the Arts Council of Great Britain, a national library, a national museum, make huge strides towards improved public health and the Council of the League of Nations.

