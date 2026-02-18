Andrew ‘owes it to victims’ of Epstein to say what he knows, Reeves claims

The Chancellor has called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to come forward with what he knows about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, saying he “owes it to the victims”.

Rachel Reeves’s words come as multiple police forces are reviewing information contained within the three million pages of the so-called Epstein files released last month.

Speaking to reporters at a supermarket in south London on Wednesday, she said: “The former prince has got a lot of questions to answer on a whole range of issues.

“I think he owes it to the victims of Epstein and his associates to come forward and give much more information about what he knew around the treatment of young women and girls.”

On Tuesday, Essex Police said it was assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport following information released as part of the document dump by the US Department of Justice on January 30.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed the files showed in “graphic detail” how paedophile financier Epstein was able to use the Essex-based airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said the airport “does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately-operated aircraft”.

Surrey Police are looking into an allegation within an FBI report from July 2020 relating to a child abuse claim against Andrew and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The force is believed to be seeking access to the unredacted version of the files found within the document dump.

Norfolk Police confirmed the force is also reviewing documents brought to their attention, but said they had not yet received any allegations and were not currently conducting any investigations.

Bedfordshire Police are reportedly looking into Luton flights.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said a national group had been set up to support UK forces that are “assessing allegations” related to the Epstein files.

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police confirmed it was assessing claims Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

The London and Wiltshire homes of Lord Peter Mandelson have also been searched by officers as part of the Metropolitan Police’s probe into alleged misconduct in public office.

Scotland Yard previously said inquiries were ongoing following allegations Lord Mandelson sent market-sensitive information to Epstein while he was business secretary during the financial crisis.