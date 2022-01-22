Andrew RT Davies and Jacob Rees-Mogg discover that their ancestors come from the same Welsh village
When challenged to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives last week, Jacob Rees-Mogg could not do so.
But he has since discovered that he and the man he could not name – Andrew RT Davies – have a closer bond than they could have imagined, as their ancestors hail from the same Welsh village.
Both men met for drinks at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s office during the week in order to patch up their differences, and made the discovery.
“It turns out we may be cousins as we are both descendants of the Reeses from Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan,” Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Telegraph.
“Obviously Rees is a common name but Wick is a small village. John Rees who became John Rees-Mogg was born there and Andrew tells me his grandmother was descended from a Wick Rees so it is genuinely possible we are related.”
The Welsh Conservative leader also told the BBC that he had a “very convivial meeting” with Jacob Rees-Mogg.
“My family hail on my mothers side from the same village,” he said. “Families do sometimes drift apart.”
‘Respect’
Jacob Rees-Mogg had previously mentioned his Welsh ancestry in the House of Commons last year.
“My mother’s father was a Welsh speaker, so this is not the Rees bit of me but the Morris bit of me that very much values Welsh heritage and culture and, of course, its continued use as a daily language,” he said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s inability to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives had made waves last week, with First Minister Mark Drakeford describing his response as “contemptuous”.
During an interview with James O’Brien on LBC the Welsh First Minister said the Leader of the House of Commons lacked “respect” for the Welsh Tory leader.
Mark Drakeford said: “Well it’s contemptuous isn’t it, as it was in his dismissal of the views of the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland. The leader of the Welsh Conservatives is actually Andrew RT Davies. He’s a political opponent of mine but he’s the leader of the opposition in the Welsh Parliament.
“He’s an individual who himself suffered very badly from coronavirus from the end of last year. I think political relations ought to be conducted on the basis of respect, and there was anything but respect in the way the Leader of the House of Commons answered that question.”
They are not welsh only incomers kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴
Incomers? Dim o gwbl. One’s from Cymru, t’other’s from South Toryville and lives in a cupboard in the Palace of Toffminster.
I can see it now. In the past, RT’s family were probably tenant farmers on land owned by the Rees -Mogg family. Same type of relationship they have today. Master and servant.
Oh, most certainly. Their ancestors being from that area of SE Wales were likely medieval collaborators who like in many conflicts around the world would inform on their fellow countrymen & women for money or status before fleeing. A good example is stand up comic Jack Whitehall. He’s as funny as a root canal surgery, but you’d think he and his father were 100% Ango-Saxon English with their accents. You’d be so wrong. Their ancestor came from Monmouth and fled Wales during the Chartist Rebellion after his great great etc…. grandfather told English overseers who the leaders of the riots… Read more »
The irony. Both men are obviously not Welsh of heart or mind, especially Rees-Smugg, but their ancestry is rooted in Wales and as much as they deny Wales sovereignty or right to exist politically and as a people their heritage is irrefutable. Who’s the foreign one now Jacob Rees-Smugg. You are not even English lol. 😆🏴
And he still doesn’t know his name.