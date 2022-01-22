Andrew RT Davies and Jacob Rees-Mogg discover that their ancestors come from the same Welsh village

When challenged to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives last week, Jacob Rees-Mogg could not do so.

But he has since discovered that he and the man he could not name – Andrew RT Davies – have a closer bond than they could have imagined, as their ancestors hail from the same Welsh village.

Both men met for drinks at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s office during the week in order to patch up their differences, and made the discovery.

“It turns out we may be cousins as we are both descendants of the Reeses from Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan,” Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Telegraph.

“Obviously Rees is a common name but Wick is a small village. John Rees who became John Rees-Mogg was born there and Andrew tells me his grandmother was descended from a Wick Rees so it is genuinely possible we are related.”

The Welsh Conservative leader also told the BBC that he had a “very convivial meeting” with Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“My family hail on my mothers side from the same village,” he said. “Families do sometimes drift apart.” ‘Respect’ Jacob Rees-Mogg had previously mentioned his Welsh ancestry in the House of Commons last year. “My mother’s father was a Welsh speaker, so this is not the Rees bit of me but the Morris bit of me that very much values Welsh heritage and culture and, of course, its continued use as a daily language,” he said. Jacob Rees-Mogg’s inability to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives had made waves last week, with First Minister Mark Drakeford describing his response as “contemptuous”. During an interview with James O’Brien on LBC the Welsh First Minister said the Leader of the House of Commons lacked “respect” for the Welsh Tory leader. Mark Drakeford said: “Well it’s contemptuous isn’t it, as it was in his dismissal of the views of the leader of the Conservatives in Scotland. The leader of the Welsh Conservatives is actually Andrew RT Davies. He’s a political opponent of mine but he’s the leader of the opposition in the Welsh Parliament. “He’s an individual who himself suffered very badly from coronavirus from the end of last year. I think political relations ought to be conducted on the basis of respect, and there was anything but respect in the way the Leader of the House of Commons answered that question.”