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Andrew RT Davies calls for Wales to follow Tory plans to scrap environmental bodies

07 Oct 2026 3 minute read
Andrew RT Davies MS. Photo Senedd Cymru

Nation.Cymru staff

Andrew RT Davies has called for Wales to follow Conservative plans to abolish environmental bodies in England, saying Natural Resources Wales should be scrapped and its powers brought under direct ministerial control.

The Welsh Conservative MS’s comments follow proposals to abolish Natural England and the Environment Agency and transfer their functions to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Mr Davies said: “We’ll do the same in Wales. Natural Resources Wales is unfit for purpose and must be scrapped.

“To do so, we’ll follow the same approach as colleagues in England. We must see the same strategy apply UK-wide.

“Doing so will remove unnecessary bureaucracy and bring powers back under direct ministerial control.”

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) became operational in April 2013, bringing together the Countryside Council for Wales, Environment Agency Wales and Forestry Commission Wales. It also took on some functions previously carried out by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government-sponsored body has a broad remit, including regulating pollution and waste, managing woodlands and nature reserves, maintaining flood defences and advising on planning applications.

It issues permits for activities including water abstraction, forestry and marine developments, and can take enforcement action against those who breach environmental regulations.

NRW also advises the Welsh Government on environmental matters and has a statutory duty to assess whether Wales’ natural resources are being managed sustainably.

Mr Davies dismissed opposition to the Conservatives’ proposals from third sector organisations.

“I note third sector organisations have voiced opposition to the plans,” he said.

“My message to them is: tough.

“It’s time to stop prioritising the wishes of the quangocracy.

“Instead, we’ll listen to the concerns of those who feed our nation.”

Conservative Party conference

The proposals were outlined at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham as part of shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith’s plans to reduce regulation and speed up housebuilding and infrastructure development. Natural England and the Environment Agency would be abolished, with their functions brought into Defra.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins said powers would return to direct ministerial control, while functions the party considered duplicated or unnecessarily burdensome would be removed. She argued that reform was needed to support food production, rural communities and nature.

However, Prospect, which represents staff at both agencies, criticised the proposals. Its general secretary, Mike Clancy, said it was “ridiculous” to blame environmental regulators for the housing crisis when Conservative MPs were often among the strongest opponents of new developments.

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5 Comments
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Guess Again
Guess Again
1 hour ago

Who needs clean air and water anyway?

2
Reply
Gwyn Hopkins
Gwyn Hopkins
59 minutes ago

Aping England must be a motto of Andrew R T Davies.

2
Reply
Fi yn unig!
Fi yn unig!
14 minutes ago
Reply to  Gwyn Hopkins

The message from RT is ‘England does, Wales follows’. It must be awful for him to have to perform this sham and it would be so much easier for him if he could realise his dream of our nations’ eradication and its’ renaming as West England all pushed around by Westmonster just like North England.

0
Reply
Dom
Dom
41 minutes ago

Baffled he hasn’t called out the Welsh Government for failing to copy the Cons during Covid by having a VIP lane to enrich their chums.

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Reply
Jeff
Jeff
28 minutes ago

Twp is out again.
kemi speech was and remains and absolute rambling mess and the one redeeming feature was slating Braverman. She has nothing to offer ordinary people in the UK. She is not the leader she thinks she is but a reminder, ARTD has banged the racist drum for Braverman when she was Tory, great pals with 30p, sucked up to Johnson, thought Truss was the one to save the UK and now he fawns over BadEnoch. One thing ARTD is, consistent in following the absolute rotters in the Cons.

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