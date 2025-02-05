Andrew RT Davies to face Senedd vote about his conduct

Emily Price

Andrew RT Davies is facing a Senedd vote about his conduct from his fellow MSs this evening.

The former Tory leader was found to have broken Senedd rules last month when he failed to declare an interest whilst appealing to the First Minister to “stand up for Wales” on inheritance tax changes for farmers.

Mr Davies was absent along with the rest of his party when an official reprimand was read out by the Chair of the Senedd Standards Committee Hannah Blythyn on Wednesday afternoon (February 5).

Triggered

Normally when a standards report is tabled it goes through on the nod without a vote taking place.

But a vote was triggered when Labour MS Lee Waters objected to Ms Blythyn’s motion.

He accused the Tories of “boycotting” and “mocking” the standards process.

Posting a picture of empty Tory benches to social media, Mr Waters said: “Andrew RT Davies has again been found in breach of Senedd standards

“And again has refused to engage in the process and not attended to face the judgement of the cross-party Standards Committee

“And here are the Tory benches. A boycott. Not a single Tory MS. This is norm-spoiling behaviour.”

Reprimand

A Conservative source denied that it was a co-ordinated decision not to attend the official reprimand.

Mr Water’s intervention means that the Conservatives will be forced to acknowledge Mr Davies’ behaviour on the record.

The vote will take place at around 6:30pm tonight.

Today is the second time Mr Davies has failed to accept a slap on the wrist for breaking Senedd rules.

Last year his seat remained empty whilst he was censured for incorrect claims he made on social media.

Today’s reprimand was the latest in a series of breaches of the Senedd’s Code of Conduct by the Conservative MS.

He has been warned by the Standards Committee that if he is reprimanded again he could be hit with a cumulative sanction.

