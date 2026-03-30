Andrew RT Davies vows not to use Welsh Senedd constituency names

Amelia Jones

Andrew RT Davies has criticised the decision to give Senedd constituencies Welsh-only names, claiming the move risks confusing voters.

RT Davies, who is standing in the Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan at the next Senedd election, said residents have raised concerns about the official constituency name while he has been campaigning in the area.

The Welsh politician has been a member of the Senedd for the South Wales Central region since 2007, and has previously served as Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd Group from 2011 to 2018 and 2021 to 2024

Under boundary and electoral reforms ahead of the 2026 election, the constituency’s official Welsh-language name is Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg.

The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru published revised proposals for Wales’ new Senedd constituencies in December 2024.

The Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act instructed the Commission to make recommendations for 16 constituencies to replace the current 40 constituencies and 5 regions.

These new constituencies were created by pairing neighbouring Westminster constituencies to form larger electoral areas across Wales.

The 16 ‘super constituencies’ will take effect automatically at the 2026 Senedd election. Six Members of the Senedd (MSs) will be elected from each one, using the D’Hondt method currently used for the Senedd’s regional lists.

The move came as part of wider electoral reforms that will expand the Senedd from 60 to 96 members.

Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith previously welcomed the move, saying Welsh-only names help normalise the use of Welsh words and place names, and reflect the country’s national language.

In 2024, Siân Howys, Vice-Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “We are pleased to see the proposals that the vast majority of the Senedd’s constituencies will have Welsh-only names from now on.

“Welsh is the unique national language of Wales, and we should be proud of it, use it and promote it so that seeing and hearing Welsh words and placenames becomes normal.

“We will continue to press in our response to the new proposals for also using the Welsh language for the four current exceptions – in Caerdydd and Abertawe.

“It would be possible to give names that do not include compass directions, so that they do not need to be translated, for example Gwyr-Tawe instead of Swansea West Gower.”

Confusion

However, RT Davies said that during conversations with voters on the doorstep, some people told him they found the Welsh-only names difficult to recognise.

He said in a social media post: “Senedd constituency names should not have been Welsh only

“…On the doorstep, residents have told me the constituency’s official name, ‘Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg’, confuses them.

“On my campaign material I am using the English name so that voters clearly understand the area I am standing in.”

Senedd constituency names should not have been Welsh only. I’m standing in the Vale of Glamorgan and Bridgend. On the doorstep, residents have told me the constituency’s official name, “Pen Y Bont Bro Morgannwg”, confuses them. On my campaign material, I’m using the English name. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) March 30, 2026

The post was met with criticism online. One commenter said: “A majority of people in Bridgend know the Welsh name is Pen-y-Bont, it’s on all the signs. You’re so anti Welsh.”

Another added: “You’re standing in Cymru, expect the names to be in Cymraeg. Just because you speak English doesn’t mean everyone has to bow down to you.”

RT Davies said constituency names should remain clear and accessible for voters.