Andrew ‘should be prepared’ for Congress probe, PM says after Epstein files dump

A “victim-centred” approach to dealing with Epstein is the reason Andrew should share information in “whatever form” he is asked, the Prime Minister added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Pictures which appear to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman are featured in the latest disclosure of files linked to Epstein.

The images are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images of a man who appears to be Andrew kneeling on the floor next to a woman lying down.

As he arrived in Japan for the final leg of his visit to East Asia, Sir Keir was asked if Andrew should apologise and testify to the congressional Epstein investigation.

The Prime Minister replied: “Firstly I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein’s in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority. Whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew.

“But, yes, in terms of testifying, I’ve always said anybody who’s got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they’re asked to do that because you can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.”

The latest pictures, released in a document of 100 pages of photographs, also appear to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen. Another unidentified person’s feet are up on a table in the background.

They have no captions and it is not known where they were taken.

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show the former prince exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew has previously vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to the US, also features in the release of files.

The peer was sacked as the chief envoy to Washington DC after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein following his guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor.

Lord Mandelson has offered an unequivocal apology to Epstein’s victims.

The documents showed exchanges between Epstein and Reinaldo Avila da Silva, the husband of Lord Mandelson, about paying a fee for him to attend the British School of Osteopathy.

One email referred to a £10,000 transfer from Epstein.

Sir Keir was asked if the payment, apparently made while Lord Mandelson was serving as business secretary, fell below the standards of a peer of the realm.

The Prime Minister replied: “In relation to Peter Mandelson, obviously he was removed as ambassador in relation to the further information that came to light in September of last year and I’ve nothing more to say in relation to Peter Mandelson.”

Elsewhere in the records, undated photographs of Lord Mandelson show him in a T-shirt and his pants, standing in what appears to be a hotel room.

Bank statements included in the release also show that he received 50,000 US dollars from Epstein in two separate 25,000 US dollar payments on June 24 and June 30, 2004.

A spokesman for Lord Mandelson told the Sunday Mirror he had no recollection of receiving the payments, and did not know if the documents were genuine.

Emails released as part of the files also appear to show that Epstein wanted Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, to release a statement saying the financier was “not a pedo” and she had been “duped” into believing false allegations about him.

A series of email exchanges in the files involve Epstein and someone referred to just as “Sarah”, whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about “Fergie”.

In one exchange from August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”.

Being pictured or mentioned in the Epstein files is not an indicator of any wrongdoing.

US President Donald Trump said the documents cleared him of allegations about his links with Epstein.

Speaking for the first time about the release as he flew to Florida on Saturday, he told reporters: “I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left.”