Andrew should be re-interviewed over ‘use of public funds’, ex-PM Brown says

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be re-interviewed by police over his “use of public funds” during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

Speaking to the New Statesman, Mr Brown said the former Duke of York was interviewed at his request during his time in government over the “unacceptable costs he was incurring”.

Urging authorities to re-interview Andrew, Mr Brown told the magazine he should also be investigated over alleged trafficking into the UK by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Brown said: “The British authorities should now re-interview Andrew, not just over possible breaches of the Official Secrets Act, but over his use of public funds, and especially over incidents in which women allegedly brought to him at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace, Windsor and at other locations, may have been trafficked into the country by Epstein.”

Confirming the former duke was quizzed by a business minister during his time in government, Mr Brown said: “Andrew was interviewed, at my request when I was prime minister, by a minister from the business department about the unacceptable costs he was incurring.

“I was told that his response was to ask whether the government seriously believed that he should have to travel on commercial flights.”

The ex-Labour leader also told the magazine he turned down a request from Andrew for the government to “pay for the royal family franchising its own fleet of planes” – a request he said he took straight to the late Queen.

Mr Brown also said the police inquiry into Andrew’s connection to Epstein should be “widened” to include alleged sexual abuse.

He told the New Statesman: “The police inquiry (must) immediately be widened to investigate a number of alleged incidents across Britain, involving the abuse of girls and women, including at royal residences.

“Because of the way Epstein’s trafficking ring operated, evidence could be assembled from drivers, airline and airport staff, ticketing agents and credit card companies.

“Testimonies should also be secured from estate agents, banks, border officials and royal protection officers.”

The former prime minister previously said he had submitted a “five-page memorandum” to police forces following Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, when he “expressed my concern that we secure justice for trafficked girls and women”.

Speaking to the New Statesman, Mr Brown said Andrew’s use of public funds while serving as the UK’s trade envoy should be scrutinised by authorities.

He said: “Nothing less than the prosecution of those who aided and abetted Epstein will do justice to those who suffered grievous, unconscionable sexual abuse.

“If, as the Epstein emails suggest, the former prince was passing government documents to friends, seemingly going beyond seeking advice on how to discharge his public role, then an investigation is called for – not just into the possible disclosure of official secrets, but into the use of public funds.”

Mr Brown continued: “Police must now interview officials and ask for records from three government departments, the Ministry of Defence, the Department for Business and Trade, and the Foreign Office, all involved in managing his trips while serving as UK trade envoy.

“While serving as trade envoy, the former prince regularly used RAF flights.

“We must now question whether public funds were used in pursuit not just of his public duties, but of his alleged private liaisons and even private business arrangements.”

Mr Brown said the chairman of the Business and Trade Select Committee, Liam Byrne, has told him he will ask questions about Andrew’s “activities as trade envoy”.

He told the magazine: “The King has said that no-one should be above the law, and alongside the police investigation, a select committee in Parliament should examine how public funds were used, and whether a cover-up took place that prevented Andrew from being interviewed by US investigators.”

Andrew’s representatives have been approached for comment.