Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister promising a ’10-year plan for the country’

Mr Burnham comes into power claiming to have a decade-long plan to change the UK and hinting at cuts to personal taxes.

Andy Burnham has become the UK’s new Prime Minister after Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.

In his final appearance in Downing Street, Sir Keir said “my work is done” and he was leaving the country “stronger and fairer” than when he took office just two years ago.

Mr Burnham enters office promising a “10-year plan for the country” as “I think that’s what it needs” to address some of the fundamental issues holding the UK back.

But he added: “I’m not saying that means I’m setting out to say I’m going to be here for 10 years. It’s more that we’re not in the right place structurally.”

In his first Downing Street speech he will promise to give people “breathing room” against the rising cost of living.

He will urge the country to be honest about the challenges it faces and will call for “reflection and resolution”.

He will also say he is “acutely conscious” that the UK has had seven prime ministers in a little over 10 years, stressing the need for more stable and responsible politics and pledging to restore faith in government.

In an attempt to address critics’ claims that he will hike taxes, Mr Burnham focused on concerns about the tax-free personal allowance.

Mr Burnham told The Times that “frustration” about the five-year-long freeze in the £12,570 limit on how much can be earned before paying income tax had “lodged in my mind” during his campaign to win the Makerfield by-election.

“They’re just characterising me as a tax raiser,” he said. “Well, again, it’s never that simplistic, is it?”

Mr Burnham became Prime Minister after “kissing hands” with the King – the private ceremony by which he accepts the invitation to form a government.

The carefully choreographed handover of power came after Sir Keir had his own audience with Charles to resign formally.

Before heading to the Palace, Sir Keir said “my work is done” and “I go with a smile” in his final speech in front of his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, colleagues and friends in Downing Street.

His final exit from No 10 was quieter than when he announced he would be resigning as a Metropolitan Police ban prevented protesters including anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray from playing loud music outside Downing Street to drown out his words.

Sir Keir said: “I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved.”

After a brief audience with the King, Buckingham Palace announced Sir Keir had tendered his resignation which Charles was “graciously pleased to accept”.

The First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I congratulate Andy Burnham on his appointment as Prime Minister, which presents an opportunity to redefine the relationship between the Welsh and UK Governments.

“I know that Andy Burnham shares my belief in the power of devolution to improve the lives of the people we serve.

“In that spirit, I hope we can speak the same language when it comes to devolving powers out of Westminster by strengthening, not bypassing, Wales’s national parliament and its ability to empower people and communities.

“I look forward to an early meeting with the new Prime Minister to agree how we can give Wales the powers it needs to grow the economy and build a fairer, more prosperous future for all.”

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