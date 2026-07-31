Andy Burnham leaves door open to dropping jury trial reforms

Andy Burnham has indicated he could drop a plan to restrict jury trials.

The Prime Minister also said he has asked Chief Whip Anneliese Midgley to “agree a process” with Karl Turner for his return to the Labour Party, after he had the whip suspended for opposing the plans.

During Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership, ministers unveiled a proposal to reserve jury trials for the most serious cases such as murder and rape, and offences with a likely sentence of more than three years in prison.

Defendants would not ordinarily get a trial by jury if they are likely to receive only a short prison sentence or in technical and lengthy fraud and financial cases.

It was thought the changes would help ease a backlog after the crown court open caseload more than doubled between 2019 and 2025, according to the Government.

Mr Burnham said on Friday: “I want to really look in detail at that proposal and my instincts are that we need to find ways of not reducing access to jury trial.

“It’s similar to the early release scheme. I want to get inside these issues before I confirm any of the plans that I inherited and, in fact, probably looking for changes.”

The Prime Minister also told reporters he had “concerns about the plan to restrict jury trials”, partly based on his “personal experience, particularly Hillsborough”.

An inquest jury in 2016 found that 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed during the Hillsborough stadium crush in Sheffield.

Actions by the police and ambulance service on the day “caused or contributed to” the 1989 disaster, the jury of six women and three men also found.

Andrew Devine was named the 97th victim of the stadium crush when he died in 2021.

When ministers announced the crown court jury trial reforms through the Crime and Policing Bill, they faced stiff opposition, including from Labour backbenchers.

Mr Turner, the Kingston upon Hull East MP and a former barrister, said he wanted to strip the legislation of “completely unworkable, unpopular, unjust and unnecessary” measures related to juries.

He and 38 other MPs signed a letter which read: “It is our belief that the public will not stand for the erosion of a fundamental right, particularly given that there are numerous other things the Government can do to more effectively reduce the backlog.”

Mr Turner had the Labour whip suspended at the end of March this year.

On his path back into the parliamentary party, the Prime Minister said: “I’ve asked the Chief Whip to speak to Karl and, sort of, agree a process that can be taken forward.

“Obviously, addressing issues that the Chief Whip will need to discuss, but that’s where we are.”

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, called for the Government to “move quickly to set out a comprehensive, whole-system plan” to address court backlogs, warning the system was “under immense pressure”.

He added: “This should include sustained investment in people, infrastructure and technology.

“Any efforts to reduce court backlogs must not come at the expense of fundamental safeguards.

“Jury trials must be protected to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”