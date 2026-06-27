Andy Burnham to set out economic vision in first major speech of leadership bid

Andy Burnham is expected to set out his economic agenda on Monday in his first major speech since announcing he would stand for the Labour leadership.

Reports suggests the former Greater Manchester mayor will use his speech to argue for a radical devolution of power and money away from Whitehall.

A long-standing proponent of devolution, Mr Burnham will set out plans to boost economic growth by giving regional mayors more control over social housing, welfare and post-16 education, according to The Times.

Such an agenda would be in line with the views he set out in his book, Head North, alongside his friend and fellow mayor Steve Rotheram.

In the book, Mr Burnham said the current system saw regional leaders going “on bended knee” to Westminster and called for a “more balanced approach, where councils and mayors were dealt some cards too”.

If Mr Burnham remains the only candidate for the Labour leadership, his speech will come exactly three weeks before he enters Downing Street.

Nominations for the leadership close on July 16, and if Mr Burnham is the only candidate he will be formally declared Labour leader at a special conference the following day.

But precedent states he will not become prime minister immediately, with the handover taking place on the next working day, July 20.

Meanwhile, Mr Burnham continues to mull his future cabinet.

Rachel Reeves appears to have conceded she will no longer be staying on as Chancellor, with several senior ministers including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband reportedly in the running to succeed her.

An unlikely alliance of some trade unionists and city traders have reportedly urged Mr Burnham against appointing Mr Miliband as chancellor, because they believe his net zero policies to be damaging.

But transport union the TSSA has thrown its weight behind Mr Miliband.

Questions also remain over whether Ms Mahmood will remain at the Home Office, with some Labour figures saying he should scrap her proposals to increase the length of time immigrants have to wait to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK.