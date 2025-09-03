Angela Rayner admits she did not pay enough stamp duty on second home
Angela Rayner has admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty on her second home and has considered resigning.
The Deputy Prime Minister said that she has referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards.
Ms Rayner said she had received inaccurate tax advice and had spoken to her family about quitting.
The Housing Secretary has been under intense pressure over her tax affairs after media reports about her purchase of a flat in Hove.
“In shock”
She was reported to have saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat because she removed her name from the deeds of a family property in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, meaning the Hove property is the only property she owns.
She told Sky’s Electoral Dysfunction podcast : “I’ve been in shock, really, because I thought I’d done everything properly, and I relied on the advice that I received and I’m devastated because I’ve always upheld the rules and always have felt proud to do that.
“That it is devastating for me and the fact that the reason why those confidential clauses were in place was to protect my son, who, through no fault of his own, he’s vulnerable, he’s got this life-changing, lifelong conditions and I don’t want him or anything to do with his day-to-day life, to be subjected to that level of scrutiny.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Any other industry and the accredited, regulated and licensed professional would be liable for incorrect advice.
It seems that almost all politicians are up to all sorts of dodging and dealing for their own good and have all the excuses ready-made just in case they get caught. The alternative is to resign only to get a better paid job in government a few weeks later. God help the ordinary man in the street if he or she did the same. The law, which goes hand in hand and big friends with politicians and government and play golf with each other at weekends would come down like a ton of bricks on us. The law, police and… Read more »
I will forever bless Angela Rayner for being, by origin, one of us – the people – and getting to where she is BUT her unforgivable naivety has handed victory to our eternal oppressors and it may well result in the next UK General Election being held in May 2026 (by design) to eradicate the meaning of those elections due to be held in Scotland & Wales. Thanks Ang. There are lawyers and there are ‘lawyers’. It sounds like you got the wrong ‘uns.
IF She really did not realise that she had done anything wrong and had naively acted on advice given then she has made an error of judgement that raises the question of her ability to do her job. Ironically if she is prepared to take responsibility for her error of judgement and is prepared to offer her resignation then she shows that she is that rare type of politician who has a sense of duty and Perhaps we would be better off having more like her in politics. Bit of a catch 22.
It does actually sound like a genuine c**k up although it doesn’t look good. Obviously she has complex accommodation needs and responsibilities providing for her disabled child by a trust. The other point is that MPs do have the problem of needing two homes one in the constituency and one in the capital. It is time some reasonable arrangement is devised whereby the second home is properly funded for the duration of the time in Parliament.
Obviously the rules could be simpler and less ambiguous, but how would ex-Revenue officials enjoy a lucrative second career navigating the super wealthy through the tax minefield they helped lay?
Ms Rayner. You are not the only person that has ‘family matters’ to consider. If anyone else had pulled that dodge then HMRC would come down like a ton of bricks. Not only were you wealthy enough to be above the stamp duty threshold, but you actively avoided the exposure. She should hand over the cash owed, with interest, and resign. I wonder if other Labour MPs or MSs have pulled this one? We have a few parachutes here in Wales with owned property having been sold elsewhere, of value also well above the threshold.