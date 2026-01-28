Angela Rayner hints at comeback after Andy Burnham blocked from by-election

Labour’s leadership should “do better”, Angela Rayner has reportedly said, as campaigning to win a forthcoming Manchester by-election begins.

The former deputy prime minister also insisted she is “not dead yet”, signalling a possible return to frontline politics in the near future, according to The Times.

Ms Rayner, who resigned as deputy PM and housing secretary in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove, made the remarks at a private fundraising dinner.

Her comments, made at an event which took place last week, have come to light after another potential challenger to Sir Keir Starmer’s authority – Andy Burnham – was prevented from the opportunity to stand for a Westminster return.

According to the Times, Ms Rayner said Labour “should be humble enough to accept when we’ve made mistakes”.

She added: “We should do better, and we should do more.”

The former Cabinet minister said she wanted to help Labour do battle with Reform, and in a signal she hopes to return to frontline politics, added: “And I’m still fighting. I’m not dead yet.”

Some 80 MPs are prepared to back Ms Rayner in a leadership contest, should one occur after May’s elections, her allies told the Times.

Labour currently finds itself divided over the decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Mr Burnham from standing in the coming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Some 50 MPs and peers have signed a letter insisting there was “no legitimate reason” for the move, made by a 10-member strong group of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), including Sir Keir.

But Communities Secretary Steve Reed insisted the decision was “done and dusted”.

Labour is undergoing a selection process to choose its candidate for the constituency, while Reform has announced GB News presenter and former university academic Matt Goodwin will be its candidate.

The Workers Party of Britain, led by former MP George Galloway, meanwhile said its candidate will be Shahbaz Sarwar, a councillor who represents Manchester’s Longsight ward.

Green leader Zack Polanski led a campaign rally in the constituency on Tuesday evening, though the party is yet to announce its candidate for Gorton and Denton.

Some Green Party by-election campaign material appears to have misspelled the constituency’s name.

