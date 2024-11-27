‘Anger and fear’ over delayed flood warnings

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members warned Wales failed to learn lessons from devastating floods in 2020, with serious shortcomings repeated as Storm Bert wrought havoc over the weekend.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate change secretary, told the Senedd that hundreds of homes were again hit by flooding, leaving communities in crisis.

She said: “Alongside feelings of anger and fear, there is one of disbelief and horror that this could happen again because so many of the streets and houses affected by this flood were devastated by Storm Dennis just four years ago.

“We were assured then that lessons would be learned but here we are hearing the same accounts of delayed flood warnings, inadequate preparation and preventable damage.”

Ms Jewell, who represents South Wales East, raised concerns about some people receiving flood warnings after water was already in their homes.

‘Shockwaves’

“Something surely has gone seriously wrong,” she said. “Flood defences and warning systems clearly didn’t work well enough.”

The Plaid Cymru group’s deputy leader suggested the coaltip slipping in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent, should send shockwaves to Westminster about the funding needed to address risks.

She said: “We no longer have the luxury of waiting for Westminster to find its conscience with these tips, our communities cannot stand another near miss.”

Ms Jewell compared the £25m announced for coaltip safety in last month’s UK budget with the estimated £20m cost of clearing one tip alone at Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow climate change secretary, said 80% of the rain normally expected for the whole of November fell in only 48 hours.

‘Inadequate’

Ms Finch-Saunders reiterated her party’s calls for a dedicated flood agency and a comprehensive, independent review of flood management policies in Wales.

The Aberconwy Senedd member warned existing council-led reviews take months to come to fruition as she pointed to “concerning” parallels with Storm Dennis.

Joel James, a fellow Tory, said: “It is now clear the response from the Welsh Government after Storm Dennis was indeed inadequate and there’s been very little learnt.”

Labour’s Mick Antoniw said flooding had a devastating impact in his Pontypridd constituency as he welcomed emergency funding for households and called for support for businesses.

And Plaid Cymru’s Heledd Fychan, who represents South Wales Central, urged ministers to provide funding for floodgates, insurance for businesses, and a national flood forum.

‘Deluge’

In a statement on November 26, Huw Irranca-Davies told the Senedd that Storm Bert shows the reality of what more frequent extreme weather will mean for communities.

Wales’ climate change secretary said the intensity exceeded Storm Dennis, with the River Taff in the centre of Pontypridd rising by 30cm every 15 minutes at the height of the deluge.

He said at least 433 properties were flooded, including 125 in RCT, 90 in Merthyr Tydfil, 50 in Monmouth, 50 in Caerphilly and 15 in Torfaen, with details of the impact still emerging.

Mr Irranca-Davies argued the Welsh Government learned significantly in the aftermath of Storm Dennis and made a myriad of investments.

Sympathising with families affected by the “frightening” landslip in Cwmtillery, he raised “crucial” forthcoming legislation aimed at ensuring the safety of disused tips.

‘Little comfort’

He urged Senedd members to encourage constituents affected by flooding and facing a financial crisis to seek help from the Welsh Government’s discretionary assistance fund.

Mr Irranca-Davies confirmed grants of between £500 to £1,000 will be available for people affected depending on whether households are insured.

Dŵr Cymru customers affected by water problems in RCT will be offered £150, he said, with businesses getting £300 and up to £2,500 for loss of goods or profits beyond this.

Mr Irranca-Davies stated the Welsh Government has invested nearly £300m in flood risk management since 2021, benefiting more than 14,000 properties.

He said: “I recognise this is going to be of little comfort to people whose homes and businesses were impacted over this weekend.

“But that impact is exactly why this investment continues to be so important.

