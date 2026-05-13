Anger as council relaunches unchanged Catholic super-school plans after public backlash

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Parents who have spent 15 months campaigning to make their voices heard over Catholic super-school plans have reacted with anger after the authority re-launched an unchanged proposal for consultation.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet unanimously voted to restart the consultation over plans to close four Catholic schools in Flintshire – St David’s in Mold, St Anthony’s in Saltney, St Mary’s in Flint and St Richard Gwyn High School – to create a 3-18 Catholic super-school.

Despite more than a year of campaigns, legal representations and a consultation which received a record response with 96% of people against the plans, Flintshire County Council’s education department – in partnership with the Diocese of Wrexham – has made no alterations to the proposals at all.

The move drew the ire of the St David’s Action Group.

Group spokesperson Sarah Cunningham said: “Communities deserve honesty, transparency, and lawful decision-making – not repeated attempts to force through predetermined outcomes while dismissing the voices of parents, governors, staff, and residents.

“I am deeply saddened to see that Cabinet has taken the decision to press ahead once again with these proposals.

“It is now abundantly clear that Flintshire County Council has little to no interest in genuinely listening to the people of Flintshire, the affected school communities, or the serious concerns repeatedly raised throughout this process.”

Re-submitted

Presenting the plans to Cabinet Cllr Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure explained they were being re-submitted after a legal challenge before the Senedd election meant they fell outside the statutory timeframe to make a decision.

The plans are, as previously, to use funding from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning fund and £8.5 million of council borrowing to fund the £55 million super-school.

The goal is to ensure vacant school places are managed more effectively as birthrates fall and the pupil premium is spent more efficiently.

Also mirroring the previous proposal, if approved St Anthony’s Primary School in Saltney would close first – in September 2027 – with the other three schools remaining open until the new school is completed.

“Following a review of the proposal, the council remains of the view that the original proposals should be brought forward for determination by Cabinet,” said Cllr Eastwood.

“Since the original process was ceased, a new revised School Organisation Code has been published. A new consultation will ensure the process is compliant with the new code and stakeholders have an up-to-date and fair opportunity to comment.”

Sustainable education

Chief officer for Education Claire Homard said the need for the school closures was clear.

“I think the documentation clearly outlines why the council and the diocese believe we need to progress the consultation around these proposals to develop that high quality and sustainable education offer for learners wishing to access their education through the Catholic faith here in Flintshire.

“We recognise these proposals are emotive, we acknowledge schools are an important part of their communities and are important to the families that live there.

“But as a council we strategically have to step back and look at how can we protect and improve the quality of that offer in the longer term.”

Wendy White, the Education Officer for the Diocese of Wrexham, told Cabinet the proposals had been developed over some time.

“Initial discussions started around May 2023 and lasted for just less than two years between quite a number of parties,” she said. “During that 22‑month period of discussion there were over seven meetings with the chairs of governors of the schools in Flintshire – with the head teachers, the diocese and members of the local council and education authority.

“Five different options were looked at in great detail. Only when those discussions were exhausted did we come to the conclusion there was only one proposal that fulfilled the needs of all the criteria.”

Mrs White highlighted the challenges facing Catholic schools in securing Catholic headteachers and governors as well as pupils – and she refuted suggestions from the previous consultation that the church could afford to invest in schools itself.

“Contrary to some people’s beliefs, the diocese is not financially well off at all,” she said. “Finance for schools comes in through what we call ‘the plate’, which is donations from people attending Sunday Mass or Saturday Night Mass to help support the diocese.

“Funding has to be part of the picture. Some of our buildings are not fit for purpose to offer children the best education.”

Opportunity

Cllr Glyn Banks said this was an opportunity.

“I honestly believe if we do not grasp this opportunity now, in future people are going to say to us, ‘why on earth did you not grasp that fantastic opportunity to protect the Catholic faith’,” he said.

The consultation will run through the summer term and end in Spring 2027, when Cabinet will make its final decison.

Parents from the Save St Anthony’s Campaign Group reacted with disbelief at the news.

“I find it so hard to believe that the cabinet have voted to go ahead with this ridiculous proposal again,” said mum Clare Smith. “It’s clear they couldn’t care less about public opinion and have their sights set on these new schools no matter what.

“My children have been in limbo for over a year over their lovely school and now they have to go through all of this upset again, it is a disgrace.

“My eldest daughter is incredibly worried about having to travel to a new school and having to drop some of her after school activities due to the travel time.

“Flintshire County Council should look at why so many Saltney parents send their children over the border into England – maybe improve the schools as they are rather than spending millions on new schools.”

Another Saltney mum, Kerry Hunt added: “Is the Sustainable Communities for Learning grant from the Welsh Government for sustaining the Welsh language? They are pushing St Anthony’s children out of Welsh education and once more there has been no mention of children with additional learning needs and suitable travel arrangements for pupils.”