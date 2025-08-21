Anger as far-right group uses Yma o Hyd in promotional video

Martin Shipton

Legendary singer Dafydd Iwan is furious after a racist far-right group used his anthemic song Yma o Hyd in a promotional video without his permission.

Voice of Wales posted on Facebook a video of a car driving round the Llanelli area with Welsh flags on display at bus stops, on lampposts and in other roadside locations with Yma o Hyd playing as a soundtrack.

The group, which is run by convicted fraudster Dan Morgan and Englishman Stan Robinson, who once advocated the castration of a TV journalist with a ‘rust blade’, is associated with the racist activist and serial criminal who uses the name Tommy Robinson.

After being banned from YouTube for the racist content of their videos, Morgan and Robinson now broadcast their xenophobic diatribes on Facebook.

Survival

Yma o Hyd (We are still here) was recorded by Dafydd Iwan and the folk band Ar Log in 1983. It celebrates the survival of the Welsh language and culture over the centuries despite attempts by the English to crush it. During the period when the song was written, decisions taken by the Thatcher government like the closure of coal mines had a devastating impact on Wales’ economy and gave the song an additional resonance.

In recent years Yma o Hyd has almost become a second Welsh national anthem because of its exposure to a wider audience at football and rugby matches.

Dafydd Iwan became well-known in the 1960s as a singer-songwriter who championed the Welsh language and the cause of an independent Wales. He is a former president of Plaid Cymru.

Reform UK supporters group

As Nation.Cymru has reported, Dan Morgan of Voice of Wales was recently revealed as the driving force behind a Reform UK supporters’ group in Swansea. It is not surprising, therefore, that Dafydd Iwan is infuriated that his song has been misappropriated by people who revere Margaret Thatcher and her right-wing policies which have been widely perceived as anti-Welsh.

In a message to Nation.Cymru, Dafydd Iwan said: “I am very anxious to put a stop to this misuse of my song, so any help will be appreciated. I doubt whether redress is possible, because technically anyone can misuse songs if they wish. But I must make it obvious that it is against my wishes, and that could help me get the message across if they persist.”

He has posted on social media graphics which state, in Welsh and English: “Yma o Hyd is a song of hope for everyone who calls Wales home. No one has my permission to use it to promote hatred.

“It was written against Thatcher then, and it’s against Farage now – we must reject these charlatans.

“Join Plaid Cymru and Yes Cymru for a better Wales.”

Council seats

In recent months Reform UK has won two county council seats from Labour at by-elections in the Llanelli constituency.

A political source said: “Their supporters are trying to pretend that they are sympathetic to the Welsh language and culture by wrapping themselves in Y Ddraig Goch and playing Yma o Hyd. Yet only last week one of their senior people in Wales let slip during a broadcast interview that Reform does not see protecting the Welsh language as a priority. They are taking the people of Wales for fools.”

