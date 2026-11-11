Anger as Gerwyn Price claims Russell Brand faced ‘two tier justice system’

Stephen Price

Welsh Darts ace Gerwyn Price has faced backlash online after sharing a social media post from a right wing gay group comparing Russell Brand’s sentencing with a man of Asian descent who received a suspended sentence for sexually assaulting a child.

Price shared a picture on Facebook featuring 21-year-old Hamoud Al Soaimi, who received a two-year suspended sentence for three counts of sexual assault and one assault by penetration of a 13-year-old.

Al Soaimi’s picture is featured next to Brand’s. Under Al Soaimi’s name it reads: ‘Convicted of three sexual assaults and one count of assault by penetration of a child under 13.

Beneath Brand’s photo, the post reads: ‘Three counts of “sexual assault” and one count of “(grape emoji)” of a fan who had a threesome with him three days prior. 0 evidence. 17-22 years later.’

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame.

Brand, now 51, is said to have abused his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims.

According to the Daily Mail: “Al Soaimi was 15 when he committed the offences between 2018 and 2019, and was handed a more lenient sentence compared to his co-defendants due to how the sentencing guidelines handle offenders under the age of 18.

“The co-defendants in the same Newcastle grooming gang case, Omar Badreddin, Mohamad Badreddin and Huzaefa Alaboud, were sentenced to immediate prison terms of 18 years, 13 years and five-and-a-half years respectively.”

Price added to the post: “Not saying anyone is innocent just highlighting the two tier justice system we have to deal with”

The post was initially shared to Right Wing Gay Community, who say: “Being gay and right-wing is perfectly legitimate,” although it’s unclear if Price accessed the post via the group or through his own algorithms.

The post had been shared to the group with the accompanying comment: “Spot the Difference!! Oh and let’s not forget “Grooming Gangs”

Many of Price’s followers came out in support of the post, with one writing: “Gerwyn Price he’s said on podcasts he regrets his promiscuous past. Past crimes should still be punished, of course. But I don’t think he’s in prison for rape. I think he’s in prison for speaking out. A lot of people don’t know what he was saying as he was censored from YouTube and moved to Rumble.”

Others spoke out against it, however, with one adding: “Omitted Legal Context: The graphic omits that Al-Soaimi was 15 years old when he committed the offenses between 2018 and 2019 (he was 20 at sentencing). Under UK sentencing guidelines, judges must apply youth sentencing frameworks based on the defendant’s age at the time of the offense, which significantly reduces custodial terms compared to adult guidelines.

“Co-defendants: While Al-Soaimi received a suspended sentence, his three adult co-defendants in the same Newcastle case—Omar Badreddin, Mohamad Badreddin, and Huzaefa Alaboud—were sentenced to immediate prison terms of 18 years, 13 years, and 5.5 years, respectively.”

Brand

On Monday 9 November, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand’s “staggering arrogance” as he sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The judge told Brand: “About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people’s eyes you were funny and charismatic.

“You had also become a sexual predator.”

The judge said Brand’s “status protected you” until in 2023 journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to police.

He said Brand harboured a “casual arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.

The judge said the evidence in the case also showed that Brand’s entourage during his celebrity heyday had “indulged your dreadful behaviour”.

Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher was sat just a few feet away from the shamed comedian in the glass-walled dock, and has vowed to stand by her husband.

Brand displayed no emotion in the dock as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife “we’ll be OK” as he was being led away to the cells.

The judge imposed a nine-year jail term for the rape, and added on an extra year and a half for the sexual assaults.

One of the victims called Brand “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life”.

The rape victim told the court how she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.

She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand’s £2.3 million townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex.

But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.

Price

The darts professional has been gaining growing notoriety for his outspoken persona outside of the sport in recent years.

Ahead of this year’s Senedd election, Dan Thomas, Reform UK Wales Leader, thanked the darts champion and fellow ‘Valleys boy’ for his support.

Price famously opened a fish and chip shop in his home town of Markham, Caerphilly.

Sharing the news of his support for Reform, the Welsh Reform leader wrote: “Thrilled to have the support of the Iceman. From one Valleys boy to another, thank you, Gerwyn. Let’s deliver change for Wales on May 7.”

Thrilled to have the support of the Iceman @Gezzyprice. 🎯 From one Valleys boy to another, thank you, Gerwyn. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Let’s deliver change for Wales on May 7. pic.twitter.com/q0DTd6J3NA — Dan Thomas (@DanWalesReform) April 28, 2026

Earlier this year, Price blamed Plaid Cymru for school transport cuts in an online post, despite the council responsible having been run by Labour for over a decade.

His comments come during a broader wave of misinformation on social media ahead of the upcoming Senedd election this May.

In the Facebook post, Price says he “wonders how all the Caerphilly voters feel now with the newly locally elected Plaid”, blaming the party for cuts by the local council which will take away free transport for pupils within two miles of their secondary school.

He added: “Imagine a brand new year 7. 12 year old girl or boy especially girls having to do this in all weather conditions in the middle of winter, not only that but the state of the streets in the UK at this moment in time with young women and girls being very valuable [sic]…”

Except, Plaid Cymru were not recently elected to run Caerphilly County Borough Council. The council covering the area has been under the majority control of Labour since 2012.

The recent Caerphilly by-election saw Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle elected to the Senedd, but local school transport provisions are not the responsibility of politicians in the Welsh Parliament. These tend to be managed by local councillors.

The post went on to accumulate thousands of interactions despite the erroneous claims put forward by the Welsh darts star, who hails from the town of Markham within the Caerphilly county borough.

Price came out ahead of the Caerphilly by-election last year to give his support to the Reform party. After Plaid Cymru came out on top in the result, he said that Reform UK “will be waiting in their shadows” ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election.