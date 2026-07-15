Anger as housing association plans to demolish historic building

Stephen Price

A Welsh housing association has come under fire from community members after revealing its plans to demolish a ‘striking’ historic General Hospital to build homes on its site.

Trivallis is a Community Mutual Housing Organisation that was established in 2007 to manage the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s transferred housing stock. It now manages homes across South-East Wales and is one of Wales’ largest social landlords.

Trivallis has now announced that it has bought the old Merthyr General Hospital site, and intends to demolish the current building.

Previous applications to develop the site had intended to keep the ‘iconic’ facade, although the new social media post suggests this is no longer on the cards.

In a post shared to social media on 14 July, the housing association shared: “We recently bought the old Merthyr General Hospital site and will be submitting plans to demolish the current building and redevelop it into new homes for local people.

“We know this building means a lot to people locally. Sadly, it’s been empty for years and is now unsafe. It’s also been affected by vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

“Our plan is to clear the site and build much needed homes for the community.

“We understand not everyone will agree with this, and we don’t take the decision lightly. But we believe this is the best way to make the site safe and bring it back into positive use.

“Once our plans have been submitted, you can view them and share your views through the council’s planning portal.”

Back in 2024, Councillor Clive Jones said he has lobbied for 20 years for the site to be developed and it has been empty for 22 years.

He said residents have had to put up with anti-social behaviour in that time.

Cllr Jones said: “All we want is for this site to be developed.”

Plans to keep the frontage and build 30 flats were submitted by the previous owner, however the owner abandoned those plans and put the property back on the market.

The Merthyr General Hospital was built in 1888, mainly by the efforts of Sir W.T.Lewis (Lord Merthyr), who obtained financial support from the Marquess of Bute, and by public subscription. His statue was later erected in front of the hospital.

From 1927 to 1947 the annual Whitsun Fete and Gala at Cyfarthfa Park was held to raise funds. The workmen of the local Ironworks, Coalmines, Railways, and Local Government paid a weekly subscription to the funds of the Hospital, and many in the community are angry that such a historic building, paid for by many of their ancestors, is now to be demolished.

Locals shared their anger on social media, with one calling out the confusion over the promised retention of the facade. One wrote: “The site has previously been granted permission in 2024 for 30 flats, will those previous plans be used because they detailed keeping the front Facade whilst demolishing most of the rear (details are online) or will it be a site clearance where EVERYTHING is pulled down?”

Another added: “Vulcan House was in a similar state, yet a housing association renovated it and its now a beautiful housing complex. Merthyr planners should be sympathetic to the history and at least insist that the facade is kept.”

While another community member shared: “While Are you not able to keep the front of it, like they did to some of the places in Cardiff.

“I appreciate the deteriorating factor as it’s been left to decline for years but keeping the facade, then it would be a happy medium.

”Can you confirm if this has been considered and if so and ruled out why?? Thanks”

Community members can raise their concerns here.

A spokesperson from Trivallis shared: “We know this building means a great deal to many people and forms an important part of Merthyr’s history. While we recognise that emotional connection, we also have to carefully consider the building’s condition and whether restoration is achievable in practical and financial terms.

“Previous redevelopment plans approved in 2024 included demolishing the rear of the building and creating 30 flats. However, those plans did not go ahead because the cost of restoring the historic frontage and redeveloping the site was too high to make the project viable.

“We understand why many people would like to see the frontage retained, and we have looked carefully at this option. However, the building has been empty for decades and detailed surveys have identified serious structural issues. The condition of the frontage, plus the fact that it limits access to the whole site and doesn’t meet modern building standards, means it is impossible to keep it and also create high quality homes.

“We are exploring whether any historic or decorative features can be carefully removed and reused where possible.

“We have not yet submitted plans to the Council, and this project may take several years to progress. We are committed to working with residents, stakeholders and heritage organisations throughout the planning process, and there will be opportunities for the community to view the proposals and share their feedback.“