Anger as man barred from Welsh language festival over Pro-Palestine T-shirt

Adam Johannes

A row has erupted after a festivalgoer was turned away from one of Wales’ largest Welsh language festivals because he was wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt.

Dafydd Oliver says he was denied entry to Tafwyl by security staff, leaving him “angry and disappointed” and prompting calls for a public apology.

Mr Oliver explained that “three security guards (security guard, their supervisor and then the head of security) in turn decided that my shirt wasn’t suitable for a Welsh-language music festival.”

He added: “Not one of them had any shame. I sincerely hope they don’t reflect the views/wishes/policy of #Tafwyl.”

The T-shirt featured combined Welsh and Palestinian flags, the phrase ‘Rhyddid i Balesteina’ (Freedom for Palestine), ‘Yma o Hyd’ (Still Here), and a translation of Dafydd Iwan lyrics in Arabic script.

Tafwyl is a major Welsh language festival running from 20–21 June at Cardiff Castle.

In footage seen by Nation.Cymru, Oliver is told by the head of security that the issue was that his shirt contained “political views”, which he was told was not permitted for entry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dafydd Oliver 🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✊🏿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺 (@dafman72)

The explanation prompted criticism from some festivalgoers, who pointed out that political organisations including YesCymru, Plaid Cymru and Cymdeithas yr Iaith have a visible presence at Tafwyl. For them, the question is why some political expressions are accepted while others are treated as inappropriate.

Responding to the controversy, a spokesperson for Cardiff Stop the War Coalition said: “Imagine stripping popular culture of every song that ever challenged war, apartheid, famine, or injustice, leaving only the comfortable and the compliant. That is the direction things drift in when political expression is treated as a security problem.

“It is astonishing that in a festival rooted in a language shaped by political struggle and cultural survival, someone can be told that ‘Freedom for Palestine’ is too political to wear. Once you start policing slogans like that, you’re narrowing what a festival is allowed to mean.”

Apology

Tafwyl organisers later confirmed that Oliver had been refused entry, suggesting that security staff had misapplied festival policy. Oliver, however, said he remained disappointed not to receive what he considered a full public apology.

In a statement, organisers said concerns had been raised online suggesting Palestinian flags were not permitted. They clarified: “This is not Tafwyl’s policy. However, in accordance with relevant UK Government legislation and guidance, any flags, banners or signs that promote or represent proscribed organisations or groups banned under the law will not be permitted.”

They added: “We are aware that an individual did not gain access to the site even though the item of clothing was not proscribed and the dress policy has been reinforced with the relevant agencies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tafwyl (@tafwyl)

Plaid Cymru MS Sarah Rees believed the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding and welcomed efforts to resolve it. She said: “I understand the ban on Palestine T-shirts was a misinterpretation by organisers and is being rectified.

“It’s vital we show solidarity with those still suffering genocide in Palestine, while also respecting security staff who were simply following instructions…I hope this does not detract from what is a flourishing celebration of Cymru’s culture.”

However, not everyone accepted the organisers’ explanation. Some social media users accused Tafwyl of deflecting criticism by referencing laws on proscribed organisations, despite acknowledging that Oliver’s shirt was not banned.

One commenter wrote: “Showing solidarity with a nation under occupation recognised by the UN is not the same as supporting a proscribed organisation. Your conflation of the two is a dangerous and pathetic attempt to silence solidarity with Palestine.”

Dissent

Responding to the organisers’ position that they would act in accordance with relevant UK legislation, Cardiff Stop the War Coalition said: “It should not be the role of festivals to police legislation that restricts freedom of expression and political dissent.

“The proscription of Palestine Action as a ‘terrorist organisation’ has been condemned by Amnesty International and Liberty – Britain’s two major human rights organisations – alongside trade unionists, artists and MPs from across the political spectrum.

“It is an attempt to criminalise legitimate protest against Britain’s role in arming Israel during its ongoing genocide Gaza.”

Wider complaints

The controversy came amid wider complaints from some festivalgoers about security arrangements at this year’s event.

Several attendees took to social media to report long queues caused by bag searches and entry checks, while others complained about restrictions on bringing food and drink onto the site. Some parents claimed they had been asked to dispose of drinks intended for children before being allowed entry.

Other visitors questioned the consistency of the security checks, saying some attendees were permitted to bring items through while others were not. Concerns were also raised about accessibility, with one parent describing lengthy waits and overcrowding that left their disabled son distressed before the family decided to leave.

Festivalgoers also criticised the layout of the site, saying barriers and crowding made it more difficult to access activities and performances than in previous years.

Closing concert

Established in 2006 by Menter Caerdydd, the 2026 festival sees Tafwyl mark its 20-year anniversary with a special closing concert on Sunday night curated by Mei Gwynedd.

The special concert will include several of “Wales’ leading artists” including Lloyd a Dom, Meinir Gwilym, Al Lewis, Rose Datta, Heledd Watkins and Efan Williams.

Notably, Meinir Gwilym, along with other Tafwyl performers including Martha Elen, No Good Boyo, and headliners Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, were signatories on a highly publicised joint statement in support of Irish band Kneecap and those in Gaza.

The statement, titled ‘Hil-laddiad yn Gasa yw’r stori – nid Kneecap’ (Genocide in Gaza is the story – not Kneecap), was also signed by Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Frustrated

Oliver said he was “very disappointed and frustrated” by what happened, explaining that it had both personal and political consequences.

“Neither I nor my daughters were able to attend Tafwyl,” he said. “More importantly, it reflects a wider suppression of the right to protest. Security told me my shirt was political and I was refused entry to a Welsh language music festival.”

“This is a festival that exists because of a century of political struggle to preserve the Welsh language. Most people attending would understand political expression in that context, and given the level of support for Palestine, many would support calls for freedom for Palestine.”

Rubicon Facilities Management, responsible for the security at Tafwyl, were contacted for comment.