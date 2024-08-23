Anger over decision to close wet wipe factory with loss of hundreds of jobs

A union has reacted with anger to the announcement of the closure of a factory making wet wipes, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Kimberly-Clark said its plant in Flint, north Wales, will close in 2025, described as “devastating news” by Unite.

A Kimberly-Clark spokesperson said: “We have now concluded our consultation on the proposed closure of our manufacturing operations at Flint, North Wales. Regrettably, both plants at the site will close in 2025.

“The consultation was initiated following the government’s decision to ban all baby wipes containing plastic in the UK from mid-2026.

“While phasing out plastics from our baby wipes is a key part of K-C’s sustainability plans and we already sell plastic-free baby wipes in the UK, it isn’t possible to adapt our manufacturing processes in Flint in time, and it is therefore no longer viable to keep our consumer and B2B sites operational.

“Decisions that involve our employees are the hardest to make and we know this is a challenging period for our team. Supporting them through this complex situation is our top priority.

“We will also continue to work closely with our customers and retailers on transition plans for baby wipes and professional tissue products in the UK.

“We thank union and employee representatives for a constructive and respectful consultation process.”

‘Catastrophic’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The closure of the two Kimberly-Clark mills would be a catastrophic blow to the economy and local communities of Flint and north Wales as a whole.

“The company has dropped this bombshell on its workforce. Our members are devastated and the effect on the local area will be catastrophic.

“Unite will fight to reverse this decision and calls upon the government to intervene to try and save these vital jobs. This decision, taken so rashly, cannot be accepted.”

