Anger over plans for ‘inappropriate relationships’ oath for teachers

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A proposal for teachers to swear an oath against inappropriate relationships with pupils could harm the profession’s reputation, it’s been warned.

A motion due to be considered by Flintshire Council could see teachers and school staff required to make a specific commitment in front of a manager not to form intimate relationships with students.

It follows concerns sparked by the court case of Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden, who was jailed for 17 years in July after being found guilty of sexually abusing four girls.

The motion was submitted by Hope councillor Gladys Healey, who claims stronger measures are needed to protect children from abuse by teachers.

‘Contempt’

However, education union NASUWT said introducing the oath, which will be discussed at a full council meeting in Mold tomorrow (Tuesday, 24 September) would show a “shocking contempt” for teachers.

Neil Butler, the union’s national official for Wales, said: “This motion serves only to bring the teaching profession into disrepute. Flintshire Council needs to concentrate on its responsibility to ensure that schools are fully funded to provide the very best educational provision.

“Teachers in Wales are highly regulated and have to adhere to the Education Workforce’s code of practice which explicitly states that teachers, ‘have a duty of care for the safety, physical, social, moral, and educational wellbeing of learners and young people.’

“If a teacher falls short of this code, they face disciplinary action and potential dismissal.

“For Flintshire Council to introduce its own oath would be showing a shocking contempt for the profession.”

A child practice review is currently being carried out by the North Wales Safeguarding Board following Foden’s sentencing, which local authority Cyngor Gwynedd has pledged to “co-operate fully” with.

The board’s chair described it as a “vital step in protecting vulnerable children in north Wales”. However, critics fear that it will not go far enough.

Safeguarding

In her notice of motion Cllr Healey, who sits on Flintshire’s education scrutiny committee, said current safeguarding measures were in need of improvement.

The Labour politician said: “The council acknowledges that, even with safeguarding training and the code of professional conduct and practice established by the Education Workforce Council in Wales, there are still cases of child abuse by teaching professionals and cases of teachers forming inappropriate relationships with pupils and students for whom they are responsible.

“This has been highlighted by the recent prosecution and imprisonment of a former Gwynedd headteacher who had also previously served as an executive member of the National Education Association.

“The council deplores the formation of such relationships and actions which abuse children and bring about a loss of their childhood innocence.

“The council recommends that, in line with practice in some other non-educational professions, cabinet formulates an oath which must be taken by all who are engaged in education in Flintshire to recognise the need for individuals to make a specific commitment not to engage in inappropriate relationships with those in their charge.”

Staff

If approved, all staff currently working in education settings in Flintshire will be required to swear the oath, along with any future employees.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has said it would be willing to discuss the proposal.

Claire Armitstead, director of ASCL Cymru, said: “We share the horror felt at the case which has given rise to this motion, and are always ready to consider any proposal aimed at improving the safeguarding of young people.

“We would welcome the opportunity to discuss this further with Councillor Healey.

“Safeguarding is a core duty of schools and colleges, and all education staff are fully aware of their responsibility not only to uphold the highest standards of behaviour themselves but also to act on anything which might put a young person’s safety or welfare at risk.

“There are strict professional and legal regulations in place, and anyone found guilty of an inappropriate relationship can face disciplinary and criminal action.”

