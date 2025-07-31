Angharad James extends Seattle Reign stay

Cymru captain Angharad James has signed a two-year contract extension at Seattle Reign.

The 135-times capped James joined Reign from Tottenham in 2024, having previously played for North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue my journey in Seattle,” James told the Reign website.

“This club and this city have truly made it feel like home. I’ve grown so much here over the past two seasons, both on and off the pitch, and I’m excited to keep building with this incredible group.”

Haverfordwest-born James made her international debut in 2011 and was named Women’s Players’ Player of the Year for Wales in 2017 having previously been twice named Wales Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

